Auburn teen wins national diving championship

BY KADIE VICK | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The youngest of the event’s competitors, 13-year-old ElliReese Niday of Auburn, placed first at the Senior USA Diving National Championship held at Auburn University on May 15.

“It’s really an unreal feeling to dive today, and it’s such a blessing — there was a lot of good competition today,” ElliReese said. “I woke up and I wasn’t feeling great, but I am glad I was able to compete.”

Although this win qualifies her on a skills level to compete in international competitions, she is too young to participate in some of them.

“This was a Senior National Competition, so it’s meant for the highest-level divers in America,” said her coach, John Fox, who runs War Eagle Dive Club. “It’s professional diving, and this was a qualifier to several international events — one being the World Championships — but ElliReese is too young to actually go to the World Championships. She did hit some target scores that we’re looking to achieve, putting her on the USA Diving map for future competitions.”

The youngster is in good hands as she develops her diving skills. In addition to operating War Eagle Dive Club, Fox is head coach of Auburn University’s dive team, and her mother, Lauryn Niday, is a former University of Tennessee diver who was a 12-time Junior National Champion, five-time Senior National Champion and 2004 Olympic Trials qualifier.

“Watching ElliReese compete is the biggest blessing of my whole entire life,” said her mom. “To watch ElliReese have a passion for what I’ve always loved my whole life is incredible. Tower was my best event, and I was not able to compete in a senior nationals on tower because of a career ending injury to my wrist, and so to watch her today do what I always wanted to do, and win a senior national competition on tower on is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream for me.”

“It’s very cool my mom is one of my coaches, so she’s not really a normal dive mom, and she can really help me with my dives and give me advice,” ElliReese said. “I think I train five to seven hours a day, and how many days I train depends on the week.”

As the young diver learns difficult tricks from towering heights, her coaches help her navigate the mental aspect of making the jumps.

“We pray a lot and visualize, and we don’t dive until I feel ready,” she said.



As the youngest competitor in the Senior level of the USA Diving National Championship, ElliReese is thankful for the opportunity to compete against girls who have inspired her.

“It’s really cool, because I’ve looked up to them my whole diving career,” she said.

To the young girls who look up to her, ElliReese advises, “Keep working hard, and trust your coach.”