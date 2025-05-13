On the Mark | Bulldogs prepare for spring game

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika High School’s football team will play against Wetumpka in a spring game on Friday, May 16, at Bulldog Stadium. The Junior Varsity will play the Indians at 5 p.m., with the varsity following at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $5.

Fans will see an early glimpse of the 2025-2026 Bulldogs during the live, refereed scrimmage.

Opelika head coach Bryan Moore is emphasizing “Play 100% all the time” instead of playing 100% in certain spots due to youthfulness and inexperience. Moore appeared on my radio show “On the Mark” to discuss the team.

“Spring training is a way for guys to move up the chart and earn playing time,” he said. “We are looking for teaching moments. I want to find out who are up to our standards. We graduated a ton of talent, which means I am looking for players to step in and play. Spring is important for Opelika. If you do not develop kids, have Junior Varsity games, etc., no one gets better.

“Friday’s scrimmage concludes spring training and is a reward to the players for working hard,” Moore said. “I want our team to be winners on and off the field — that is, doing right all the time, not just when someone is looking. Hopefully, all of our guys will get to play several reps to conclude spring training, I hope our fans come out and support our guys.”

OHS graduated more than 40 players, including 11 starters on defense.

Fans can listen to the Opelika spring football game on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic beginning at 6 p.m. with the pre-game show. The game can also be heard online at kickerfm.com and by downloading the free iHeartRadio app.

USA DIVING IN AUBURN

The USA Diving National Championships are happening this week at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center at Auburn University, running through Friday, May 16. This prestigious event features around 150 of the nation’s top divers competing for 12 national titles and spots on international teams, including the World Aquatics Championships and World University Games.

Spectators can attend for free, with local Auburn-affiliated athletes adding extra excitement.

The War Eagle Dive Club plays a significant role, fostering young talent and strengthening Auburn’s reputation in the sport. USA Diving continues to support Olympic-level athletes while promoting inclusivity and grassroots growth.

WEST RIDGE PARK

Opelika’s West Ridge Park should see major renovations, according to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. Appearing on my radio show “On the Mark” last week, Fuller said he was not happy to see many issues at West Ridge Park. Mayor Fuller referenced photos showing old outdated fencing, including holes in the fences and gaps where the fence has torn away from the pole, which can lead to dangerous playing conditions. After seeing the phots, Fuller said he called a meeting with certain department heads to find a solution. Based on Fuller’s comments, new fencing will be installed on all fields at West Ridge, more cement will cover up the areas with mud and covers will be placed over the stands to help in extreme heat. West Ridge Park has had few improvements over the years except adding turf on the softball fields several years ago and adding new LED lights and renovating bathrooms this year.

TIDBITS

Congratulations to the Lee-Scott Academy girls soccer team for winning the 1A-3A AHSAA State Soccer Championship last week.

Congratulations also to Auburn, Lee-Scott and Beauregard softball teams, all of which advanced to the state softball championship games in Oxford this week.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.