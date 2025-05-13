Obituaries | The LaFayette Sun | Week of May 12, 2025

LILLIE BRAZELL WELCH

Mrs. Peggy Blanton 80 of LaFayette, Alabama died Monday May 5, 2025 at her residence.

She was born October 24, 1944 in LaFayette, Al to the late Homer Hurst and Annie Lauderdale Hurst.

Mrs. Blanton was a member of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church and worked at Roger’s Restaurant and the Dairy-Dee for many years.

Mrs. Blanton is survived by daughter Anita Blanton of LaFayette; son Wesley (Brandy) Blanton of LaGrange, Georgia; two brothers Pete Hurst of LaGrange and Larry (Cindy) Hurst of Orange Beach, Alabama; two grandchildren Laken Blanton and Hayden Blanton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Troy Blanton; and son Joel Blanton.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 8, at 2 p.m. CST at LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Bearden officiating.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette, assisted the family with arrangements.