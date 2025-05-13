Lee County BOE meeting recap | May 13, 2025

BY DAVID BELL FOR THE OBSERVER

The Lee County School District has received special recognition for its outstanding accomplishments in music education. During a regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Education on May 13, School Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard announced that the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) has recognized Lee County Schools as one of the best for 2025.

“We were one of only seven school systems in Alabama to receive this recognition, and the only county district,” said Howard. “Our music teachers and band directors work together to create great opportunities for our students. We truly have a music program that is something we can all be proud of.”

Founded in 1901, NAMM is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen the music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music, promote music education as a right for all children, and create, fund and market programs, initiatives and public relations campaigns designed to encourage people of all ages to make music.

The school board also recognized the Loachapoka High School track and field team for their accomplishment in winning the 2025 Section 2 Class 2A AHSAA State Championship in boy’s track. Dr. Howard presented coaches and students with awards of recognition.

In other business, the Board approved a bid from Harris Security Systems of Ozark, AL, to install new intercom systems for Beulah Elementary, Beulah High, East Smiths Station Elementary, Sanford Middle, Smiths Station Junior High, Smiths Station High, South Smiths Station Elementary, West Smiths Station Elementary and Lee County Learning Center. Total cost of the upgrades is $1,300,973.25.

And Superintendent Howard announced three new administrative positions. Amy Long will become the new Principal at South Smiths Station Elementary, Garrett Barnes will be the new Assistant Principal at Beauregard Elementary, and Shenan Motley will assume the position of Head Football Coach at Beauregard High.

The next regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, June 10 at Central Office, 2410 Society Hill Road, beginning at 5 p.m.

