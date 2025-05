BY KATIE MCELVY | THE LAFAYETTE SUN

LAFAYETTE —Two sporting clay teams from Chambers Academy took part in the AISA State Sporting Clays Tournament last week, and one team walked away with a second place finish. Each team was comprised of four members with Brewer Smith, Parker Atkinson, Knox Moncus and Camden Moncus taking runners-up in the tournament. Knox and Camden were named to the all-tournament team.