Calendar of events | Week of May 12, 2025

ONGOING — NOON TUNES

Enjoy live music in Opelika’s Courthouse Square every Wednesday at noon during the month of May.

THROUGH MAY 18 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE PRESENTS ‘RENT’

Opelika Community Theatre will present Johnathan Larson’s acclaimed Broadway musical, “Rent” May 8-18. For details and ticket information, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.org.

THROUGH MAY 18 — AACT PRESENTS ‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present “Steel Magnolias” at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on May 9, 10 and 15–17 at 7 p.m., with matinees on May 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children, students and seniors and are available at AuburnACT.org. For group rates, please email info@auburnact.org.

MAY 15 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High Jazz Bands on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

MAY 16 – END OF SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT

Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation with a movie night under the stars watching the 1993 classic “The Sandlot” alongside your favorite Lee County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, May 16, at the Twin City FOP Lodge (1307 Saugahatchee Lake Road, Opelika). Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite blanket and movie snacks. Sponsors are Christie Hill State Farm, The Observer and Point Broadband. For more information, visit facebook.com/LeeCoSheriffAL/events.

MAY 16 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday, hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, brings the community together in downtown Opelika on the third Friday of each month. This family-friendly event features live entertainment and more than 20 vendors and food trucks stationed along North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue. Food Truck Friday is proudly presented by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

MAY 17 — MOTHER DAUGHTER TEA PARTY

Opelika Parks & Recreation will host the 2025 Mother Daughter Tea Party on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. This event is for mothers and their daughters ages 5-12. The cost is $15 per daughter. Register by May 9 at www.opelika-al.gov/717/Mother-Daughter-Tea-Party.

MAY 20 — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

Starting May 20, the O Grows Farmers Market will be held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. The market will feature local produce, baked goods, crafts, live music and story time by the Opelika Public Library.

MAY 20 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15-7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. On May 20, entertainment will be provided by acoustic singer/songwriter Dave Potts, performing a mix of his original music along with folk and country favorites.

MAY 22 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Sally Brown Band on Thursday, May 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

MAY 24 — CITY MARKET BEGINS

Auburn’s City Market will take place every Saturday from May 24 to Aug. 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. City Market features live music and local farmers, growers and artists selling fresh produce and handmade products.

MAY 26 — MEMORIAL DAY BREAKFAST

The Auburn community is invited to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the 25th annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall (144 Tichenor Ave.) and are $25 a person or $250 for a table of 10.

MAY 26 — WREATH LAYING CEREMONY

The city of Auburn will host a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. The ceremony will include a rifle detail performed by VFW Post 5404. Attendees are encouraged to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. Ross Street between Glenn and Harper avenues and Glenn Avenue between Burton and North Debardeleben streets will be closed during the ceremony. On-street parking is available within the closure area for those in need of accessible parking.

MAY 27 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15-7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. On May 27, Conner Lorre will perform stunningly accurate voice impressions of Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Alan Jackson, Lee Greenwood and many more.

MAY 29 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Tony Brook Band on Thursday, May 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

JUNE 3 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15-7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. The June 3 concert will feature GP-38, led by Opelika, AL resident Chris McDaniel, delivering country music along with a mix of southern & classic rock,

JUNE 6 — SUMMERNIGHT DOWNTOWN ART WALK

The SummerNight Downtown Art Walk will be held Friday, June 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. This annual event transforms downtown Auburn into a vibrant arts district, featuring live music, an artist marketplace, late-night shopping and dining at local businesses and fun children’s activities. The event is family-friendly, and admission is free. For more information, visit www.auburnsummernight.org.

JUNE 6 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday, hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, brings the community together in downtown Opelika on the third Friday of each month. This family-friendly event features live entertainment and more than 20 vendors and food trucks stationed along North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue. Food Truck Friday is proudly presented by Sensigreen Heating & Air and Butcher Paper BBQ.

JUNE 10 — SUMMER SWING CONCERT SERIES

Join Opelika Parks and Rec every Tuesday night this summer for a free, family-friendly concert at Municipal Park. The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15-7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic, and there will be free rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket from 6:30 until the music begins at 7 p.m. The June 10 show features Route 66 playing energetic oldies, pop, rock and dance favorites. Audience participa-tion in encouraged.