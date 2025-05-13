Auburn advances, Beauregard and Lee-Scott eliminated

BY ANITA STIEFEL AND DAN SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Three local teams made it to the 2025 Alabama High School Athletic Association State Softball Playoffs — Auburn, Beauregard and Lee-Scott Academy.

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

In Class 7A action, Auburn slipped past Daphne 1-0 in the first round, then lost 6-5 to Sparkman. In the elimination round, Fairhope was up 3-2 in the seventh inning when Auburn rallied, driving in three runs to take a 5-3 come-from-behind victory.

“Fortitude. We talk about it. You have to have the ability to overcome emotions, overcome feelings and reach down and go fight when you have to,” said Auburn High School head softball coach Matt Hendricks. “The Tigers defeated Fairhope 5-3 in a thrilling seventh-inning comeback and play again in Oxford tomorrow [May 14].”

Auburn was set to play Thompson on May 14 in the semifinals. Results were not available at press time.

BEAUREGARD HIGH SCHOOL

In Class 5A action on Monday, May 12, Beauregard defeated Houston Academy 6-4 in the first round but then fell 4-2 to Springville. They were eliminated in an 8-1 loss to Faith Academy.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, BHS head softball coach Nathan Langley looks back with fondness at what he called a special group of young women.

“As good of players as they are, they’ve made me that much better a coach,” he said. “They just made me proud and showed they can compete.”

LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY

In the Class 3A bracket on Tuesday, May 13, Lee-Scott lost 11-1 to Wicksburg in the first round, then kept its tournament hopes alive with an 8-3 victory over Randolph County. However, in the third game of the day, Lee-Scott was eliminated in a 5-2 loss to Mars Hill Bible.

