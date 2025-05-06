On the Mark | OHS athletes show well at state tourney

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika High girls and boys Track and Field team participated in the AHSAA 7A State Track and Field Meet in Gulf Shores.

The following athletics finished in the top 10 in their respective events. Congratulations to all athletes qualifying for the State meet.

GIRLS:

200 Meter

24.45, Alieah Nelms, 7th

400 Meter Dash

56.71, Alieah Nelms, 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:21.05, Caroline Couey, 8th

1600 Meter Run

5:06.74, Caroline Couey 8th

3200 Meter Run

11:14.37, Caroline Couey, 3rd

100 Meter Hurdles

15.89, Makiah Paschal, 6th

300 Meter Hurdles

45.25, Makiah Paschal, 3rd

High Jump

5-0, Calieya Dowdell, 10th

Long Jump

17-7.75, Kyndall Brundidge, 6th

17-5.25, Ava Thomas, 8th

Triple Jump

38-5, Kyndall Brundidge, 1st

Discus

123-4, Kennady Caldwell, 3rd

Shot Put

35-3, Kennady Caldwell, 6th

BOYS:

100 Meter Dash

10.87, Jamel Griffin, 6th

200 Meter Dash

21.99, Jalen Thomas, 8th

400 Meter Dash

49.26, Jalen Thomas, 8th

Long Jump

23-0.75, Kaleb Baker, 5th

Triple Jump

42-3.25, Braeden Dowdell, 17th

Pole Vault

14-0, Brannon Massey, 5th

SPRING FOOTBALL

Opelika high football coach Bryan Moore joined “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 Monday morning to discuss spring training.

“We have had three days so far, Tuesday we will have eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade players on the field at the same time, thats around 205 players,” Moore said. “We go with full pads, one on one and two on two. Unfortunately some will not make it because of attrition, most will be fine and continue to play. Spring training is a way for guys to move up the chart and earn playing time, we are looking for teaching moments. I want to find out who are up to our standards, we graduated a ton of talent but overall, which means I am looking for players to step-in and play, spring is important for Opelika. If you do not develop kids, have junior varsity games etc., no one gets better.

“I want our guys to play a spring game (referring to playing Wetumpka, Thursday, May 16, at Bulldog Stadium, starting around 6 p.m.) to conclude spring training, thats their reward for working hard during the spring.”

Opelika will play Wetumpka next Friday at 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium on the OHS campus. Fans can listen to the Opelika vs Wetumpka spring game presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app. The “Voice of the Bulldogs” Van Riggs and his crew will broadcast the games.

IN OTHER SPORTS NEWS:

Beauregard High School is looking for a head football coach after Justin Jones left for 7A Robertsdale. The Hornets could possible have a coach ready for the May meeting, time will tell.

Lee-Scott Academy’s baseball team was eliminated in the third round of the AHSAA State playoffs.

Reeltown’s baseball team advanced to the semifinals after defeating Cottonwood.

Lochapoka’s boys track team won the 2A State Track and Field meet by a narrow margin.

Lee-Scott Academy’s girls softball team claimed the Area Tournament Championship without a single loss.

If you have local sports news or tips, email dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.