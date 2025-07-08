Opelika approves $125 million project in Pepperell Village Historic District

Seungwon USA to invest $32.5 million in Opelika facility

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — It was a productive night for the city of Opelika during Tuesday’s night city council meeting. First up, the council held a public hearing pertaining to the Project Development Agreement with Opelika Mill Holdings LLC that represents a $125 million investment for the city. After the hearing, the council voted to approve the agreement. This project is a mixed commercial and residential development situated on approximately 42 acres of real property located within the Pepperell Village Historic District and located south of North 29th Street, east of Cunningham Drive and north of the railroad tracks in the corporate limits of Opelika. It represents an estimated capital investment by the company of more than $125 million and is expected to create 143 new jobs.

Then the council approved tax abatements for Seungwon USA Inc., which has announced plans to construct a new distribution center warehouse building to be located on unimproved land on the West side of South Uniroyal Road in Opelika. The project which is expected to be a nearly $32.5 million investment encompasses acquiring land, constructing a new building and purchasing and installing new manufacturing machinery and other new personal property. It also anticipates creating 20 new jobs.

Seungwon USA Inc. is an Alabama Domestic Corporation that file formation paperwork with the state of Alabama Feb. 27, 2024.

The city council and Fuller recognized the “O”Zone 12U Diamond Youth Baseball All-Star Team as 2025 State Champions.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The council held four public hearings for weed abatement assessments for properties located at 1520 Clanton St., 702 Dogwood Ave., 500 Martin Luther King Blvd. and 901 South 4th St. in Opelika. The council later approved resolutions setting the assessments on these properties.

The council also held a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map in order to rezone 7.6 acres of land located in the 3800 block of Birmingham Highway (Hwy. 280 West) from R-1 to C-2, GC-P. The council later approved a motion to introduce the ordinance for its first reading.

IN OTHER BUSINESS