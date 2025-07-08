Opelika approves $125 million project in Pepperell Village Historic District

Seungwon USA to invest $32.5 million in Opelika facility
BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — It was a productive night for the city of Opelika during Tuesday’s night city council meeting. First up, the council held a public hearing pertaining to the Project Development Agreement with Opelika Mill Holdings LLC that represents a $125 million investment for the city. After the hearing, the council voted to approve the agreement. This project is a mixed commercial and residential development situated on approximately 42 acres of real property located within the Pepperell Village Historic District and located south of North 29th Street, east of Cunningham Drive and north of the railroad tracks in the corporate limits of Opelika. It represents an estimated capital investment by the company of more than $125 million and is expected to create 143 new jobs.
Then the council approved tax abatements for Seungwon USA Inc., which has announced plans to construct a new distribution center warehouse building to be located on unimproved land on the West side of South Uniroyal Road in Opelika. The project which is expected to be a nearly $32.5 million investment encompasses acquiring land, constructing a new building and purchasing and installing new manufacturing machinery and other new personal property. It also anticipates creating 20 new jobs.
Seungwon USA Inc. is an Alabama Domestic Corporation that file formation paperwork with the state of Alabama Feb. 27, 2024.
The city council and Fuller recognized the “O”Zone 12U Diamond Youth Baseball All-Star Team as 2025 State Champions.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The council held four public hearings for weed abatement assessments for properties located at 1520 Clanton St., 702 Dogwood Ave., 500 Martin Luther King Blvd. and 901 South 4th St. in Opelika. The council later approved resolutions setting the assessments on these properties.
The council also held a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map in order to rezone 7.6 acres of land located in the 3800 block of Birmingham Highway (Hwy. 280 West) from R-1 to C-2, GC-P. The council later approved a motion to introduce the ordinance for its first reading.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a bid from Burt Employment for temporary personnel services on an as-needed basis.
- The council approved a bid for LED flood lights and mounting adapters from Irby Utilities. Funding for this contract is coming from the ADECA Grant, awarded in the amount of $250,000 in September 2024.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved the purchase of Christmas decorations from Downtown Decorations Inc., not exceeding $120,388 for the Community Relations Department.
- The council approved a change to the professional services agreement between Opelika Industrial Development Authority and BSI for the Northpark Drive SEEDS Grant Project. At the time of the initial approval of the agreement, the proposal was under the $15,000 threshold for the procurement of contractual services. However, the director of Engineering is recommending modifications to the scope of the design work which will increase the cost of services to $32,200.
- The council approved a special appropriation to Envision Opelika for O Grows in the amount of $1,000.
•The council approved a special appropriation to Opelika Parks and Rec. for the Diamond Youth Baseball 11U All-Star team in the amount of $1,250 to be used to defray the costs of travel and transportation costs for its participation in the regional world series tournament.
- The council approved a special appropriation to Opelika Parks and Rec. for the Diamond Youth Baseball 12U All-Star Team in the amount of $1,250 to be used to defray the costs of travel and transportation costs for its participation in the world series tournament.
- The council approved a special appropriation to the Lee County Court Referral Program in the amount of $50,000.
- The council voted to approve an ordinance for the annexation petition by Perryman Hill LLC, requesting an annexation of 7.6 acres located in the 3800 block of the Birmingham Highway.
- The council approved a motion to introduce an ordinance to authorize the exchange of assets with Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative (TREC) for its first reading. The council then suspended the rules and voted to approve this ordinance during the meeting.