Obituaries | The LaFayette Sun | Week of May 5, 2025

PEGGY BLANTON

Mrs. Peggy Blanton, 80, of LaFayette, Alabama, died Monday, May 5, 2025, at her

residence. She was born Oct. 24, 1944, in LaFayette to the late Homer Hurst and Annie

Lauderdale Hurst.

Mrs. Blanton was a member of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church and worked at

Roger’s Restaurant and the Dairy-Dee for many years.

She is survived by daughter Anita Blanton of LaFayette; son Wesley (Brandy)

Blanton of LaGrange, Georgia; two brothers Pete Hurst of LaGrange, and Larry

(Cindy) Hurst of Orange Beach, Alabama; two grandchildren Laken Blanton and Hayden

Blanton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Troy Blanton; and son Joel

Blanton.

A Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. CST at LaFayette City

Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Bearden officiating.

LILLIE BRAZELL WELCH

Lillie Brazell Welch, 78, of Shiloh, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center Opelika, Al. She was born May 21, 1946.

Mrs. Welch was a member of Pleasant Grove Church and was retired from Russell Mills Corporation.

Mrs. Welch is survived by her children, Renae Welch Dobson of Union Hill and Mack Welch Jr. of Shiloh, siblings, Preston (Deborah) Brazell of Opelika and Jane Brazell Rovig of Phenix City, two very special grandchildren, Dalton (Kathryn) Welch of Penton and Ridge Dobson of Union Hill.

He was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Welch Sr, parents, Henry Preston Brazell and Blair Thomas Brazell, and son in-law, Junior Dobson.

Graveside service will be held Friday May 2, 2025 at 3:00 pm CST at Pleasant Grove Church in Union Hill, with Rev. Jerry Wheeles officiating.

Pallbearers: Dalton Welch, Ridge Dobson, Scottie Mitcham, John Looser, Dave Adams and Robert Estes. Honorary pallbearer, Nick Huguley.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, of LaFayette, assisted with the arrangements.

JAMES FELTON LANGLEY

James Felton Langley, age 77, of LaFayette, passed away on April 28, 2025, at his home.

Felton was born on July 28, 1947, in Ridge Grove, Alabama, to Vann Henry Langley and Sara Rebecca Harmon Langley. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and a 1965 graduate of LaFayette High School.

He retired as assistant fire chief from the Auburn Fire Department in 1989 after 25 years of service. He worked various part-time jobs after retirement.

He was an avid fisherman since he was a young boy. He fished The Red Man Tournament Trail, BFL Tournament Trail, OGS Tournaments, Senior 40 and Over, Bass Tournament Trail and many other smaller tournaments.

He enjoyed growing rooster spur pepper from seed and planting them to make pepper sauce to share with his many friends and family. He also grew many vegetables in his gardens to share.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, M.V. Langley. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Phyllis Cumbee Langley; sister, Ruth Goodman of Alpharetta, Georgia; sisters-in law, Sandra Langley of Columbus, Georgia, and Charline Hand of LaFayette; nephews, Stacey Welch, David Langley, Kevin Hand and Kenneth Hand; nieces, Farrah Willoughby and Deborah Slocumb; numerous great nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

A service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home May 1, with the Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. Burial followed at LaFayette City Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Donna Renee Cone

Donna Renee Cone (Cole), 64, of Cusseta, Georgia, died of terminal cancer at the home of her eldest daughter in Valley, Alabama, on April 27, 2025.

She was born in Bowdon, Georgia, in 1961 to Lula Beatrice Trussell (Brand) and Roy Curtis Huckeba. She worked the last 16 years at the Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Department as the Deputy Director of 911.

She is survived by her children Amanda Michelle Holmes (Austin) (Donald Holmes), James Steven Cone and Brittany Renee Kreszta Cone (Jennifer Nelson); her grandchildren Jaden Lance Kuaiwi Austin (Katelynne Breanna Austin), Emily Rae Smith (Austin) (Lance Matthew Smith), Olivia Marie Holmes, Niam Drew Oliver; and her great-grandson Waylon Matthew Smith.

She is also survived by her Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Department family, Sheriff Hank Lynch; Director of 911 Amanda Beaver and deputies.

The family is declining to hold a public memorial service at her request.

Randy Wayne Morgan

Randy Wayne Morgan, 68, of LaFayette, Alabama, passed away May 2, 2025.

Randy was born March 17, 1957, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to parents, James and Louise Morgan.

Randy retired from Chambers County Commission in 2012 after 31 years of service. He was an avid Alabama fan and was well known for cooking fish, stew and BBQ and spending time in Tin Can Alley. He was a member of Solomon Lodge 74 in LaFayette. He was a member of Sandy Ridge Methodist Church in LaFayette.

Randy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Emmie Carr Morgan; two brothers James (Glenda) Morgan, Jr. of Opelika, and Russell (Tanya) Morgan of Buckhead, Georgia; two sisters Faye (Don) Ford of Opelika, and Pam (Jeff) Hadaway of LaFayette; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents James and Louise Morgan.

A funeral service was held Monday, May 5, 2025, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Valley Haven School, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of choice in Randy’s honor.

LIZZIE “NOOT” MAE HOLLIE

Mrs. Lizzie “Noot” Mae Hollie, 83, of Opelika (formerly of Camp Hill) died Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services were held on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, in Waverly with The Rev. Corey D. Huguley Sr., officiating. The interment is in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hollie is survived by her sister Yvonne Stone; two brothers Earnest Russell and John Henery Russell; grandsons Tyrence Gibson and Messiah Williams-Cole (Laila); godchild Juanice Cole (Melvin); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share online condolences, please visit the website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home Inc. in LaFayette handled the arrangements.

BRENDA FAYE PATTERSON TUCKER

Brenda Faye Patterson Tucker, 62, of Roanoke died Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Newnan, Alabama. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 3, at Canaan Baptist Church (Welch) in Roanoke with The Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. The interment is in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her children: Jasmine Johnson (Patrick Nolan), Pamela Staples, Jamiah Hughley (Andreus Lindsey), Zaire Hughley, and Angela Jones, Alan Bumbrey Jr., DiJon Tucker (Timesia Berry), Kyle McFarlin, Deshawn McGuire, and Sean Spence; her siblings: Gloria (George) Murphy Columbus, GA, Napoleon (Zelda) Patterson Valley, AL, Eudoris Patterson Jr., and Denise (Luther) Bradshaw Roanoke; her special cousin William (Mattie) Patterson; and her special brother Benji (Margie) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share online condolences, please visit the website at www.vinesfunerahome.com.

Vines Funeral Home Inc. in LaFayette handled the arrangements.