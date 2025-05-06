Auburn writer publishes new book of essays

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Have you stopped to appreciate the intelligence of slime molds or to bask in the glory of a slobbering, obese possum lately?

Local author Mary Dansak’s collection of nature-based essays will open your eyes to these and other uncelebrated treasures surrounding us in her new book, “Box Turtles, Hooligans and Love, Sweet Love.”

“I find this life enchanting, spiders and jellyfish alike, and strive to share my own sense of wonder and awe with readers,” Dansak. “I firmly believe that cultivating love is the path to preserving our precious planet, starting with our own backyards.”

Retired from the Alabama State Department of Education where she served as a science education specialist, Dansak now describes herself as a writer, equestrian and naturalist. “Box Turtles, Hooligans and Love, Sweet Love,” whose eponymous essay highlights a romance sparked by box turtles and hooligans some 30 years prior, contains 70 of her early writings. Topics range from childhood encounters with wild animals and places including crows, possums, rats, spiders and rivers to musings on bear attacks to wriggling pea crabs hiding out in your oyster platter. The book will appeal to a wide range of readers, from nature enthusiasts to curious folks seeking fodder for interesting cocktail conversation.

The book is available from amazon.com in paperback and eBook formats. To learn more about the author, visit www.marydansak.com.