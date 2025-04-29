On the Mark | OHS tennis teams finish impressively

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika’s Track and Field team participated in the Section Meet in Smiths Station last weekend with the following athletes qualifying for the 7A AHSAA State Meet:

Girls::

100 Meter Dash

12.18 – Serenity Rufus, 4th

200 Meter Dash

24.27 – Alieah Nelms, 2nd

25.29 – Serenity Rufus, 4th

400 Meter Dash

56.30 – Alieah Nelms, 1st

59.27 – Ava Thomas, 5th

800 Meter Run

2:19.75 – Caroline Couey, 1st

1600 Meter Run

5:19.62 – Caroline Couey, 2nd

3200 Meter Run

11:37.63 – Caroline Couey, 2nd

100 Meter Hurdles

15.73 – Makiah Paschal, 3rd

300 Meter Hurdles

44.60 – Makiah Paschal, 1st

High Jump

5-2 – Claire Burke, 3rd

5-0 – Calieya Dowdell, 5th

Long Jump

17-3 – Kyndall Brundidge, 2nd

17-0 – Ava Thomas, 3rd

Triple Jump

38-3 – Kyndall Brundidge, 1st

34-4.25 – Daejah Maddox, 5th

Pole Vault

8-0 – Jada Frazier, 4th

Discus

110-6 – Kennady Caldwell, 2nd

Shot Put

35-9 – Legend Fitzpatrick, 2nd

32-1 – Kennady Caldwell, 5th

Boys:

100 Meter Dash

10.66 – Jamel Griffin, 2nd

10.84 – Jamel Griffin, 5th

200 Meter Dash

21.83 – Jalen Thomas, 3rd

400 Meter Dash

49.21 – Jalen Thomas, 1st

49.44 – Tyrese Pitts, 2nd

1600 Meter Run

4:33.03 – Brantley Turnham, 2nd

3200 Meter Run

10:02.31 – Brantley Turnham, 1st

110 Meter Hurdles

14.93 – Richard Howard, 1st

Long Jump

22-1.5 – Kaleb Baker, 2nd

Triple Jump

42-1.75 – Braeden Dowdell, 3rd

Pole Vault

13-7 – Brannon Massey, 1st

12-0 – Richard Howard, 2nd

Shot Put

47-0.5 – Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 5th

Opelika Softball Season Ends with Mixed Results

The Opelika softball team closed out the season with an overall 17-19 record, falling in the Area tournament after consecutive losses to Central (1-13) and Smiths Station (6-7). Despite this tough ending, the team had bright moments, including a dominant 15-0 Senior Night victory over LaFayette at West Ridge Park.

Standout performances included Morgon Foley, who contributed four runs, a triple, four RBIs and a walk, and Caitlyn Morgan, who added a hit, an RBI and a walk. Jones, Williams, Thompson and Bordeaux also played crucial roles, bringing solid defense and timely hits to the field.

Lee-Scott Success

The Lee-Scott Academy baseball team powered into the quarterfinals of the AHSAA playoffs, sweeping Flomaton. Their next challenge was a matchup against Prattville Christian, with a deciding game scheduled if necessary.

Meanwhile, the softball team dominated the Area Tournament, advancing to the Sub-Regionals in their first year as an AHSAA program. Under the guidance of head coach Tina Deese, they continue to build a competitive presence in Opelika’s softball landscape.

The Debate Over West Ridge Park

Opelika’s West Ridge Park has been at the center of community discussions, particularly concerning its outdated facilities and locked gates. Mayor Gary Fuller recently convened a meeting with local baseball organizations, including Opelika Diamond Youth, Opelika DB Baseball and ODawg Baseball Association, addressing concerns about accessibility and much-needed upgrades.

Critics pointed out that while Opelika has invested millions in sports infrastructure — including Springville, expanded pickleball courts and a major multi-million dollar soccer renovation at Floral Park — West Ridge Park remains largely overlooked despite its 30-plus years in existence. Community members remain vocal about the improvements needed at West Ridge Park, and there is optimism that its baseball and softball facilities will soon receive the same level of attention.

City leaders expressed interest in revitalizing the facility, but no definitive timeline has been offered. Residents and players alike hope to see meaningful investment in a park that has historically been a cornerstone for local baseball and softball. For now, teams, fans and citizens await decisions from city officials and hope Opelika’s baseball and softball tradition continues to thrive.