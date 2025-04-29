On the Mark | OHS tennis teams finish impressively

BY D. MARK MITCHELL
OPINION —
Opelika’s Track and Field team participated in the Section Meet in Smiths Station last weekend with the following athletes qualifying for the 7A AHSAA State Meet:
Girls::
100 Meter Dash
12.18 – Serenity Rufus, 4th
200 Meter Dash
24.27 – Alieah Nelms, 2nd
25.29 – Serenity Rufus, 4th
400 Meter Dash
56.30 – Alieah Nelms, 1st
59.27 – Ava Thomas, 5th
800 Meter Run
2:19.75 – Caroline Couey, 1st
1600 Meter Run
5:19.62 – Caroline Couey, 2nd
3200 Meter Run
11:37.63 – Caroline Couey, 2nd
100 Meter Hurdles
15.73 – Makiah Paschal, 3rd
300 Meter Hurdles
44.60 – Makiah Paschal, 1st
High Jump
5-2 – Claire Burke, 3rd
5-0 – Calieya Dowdell, 5th
Long Jump
17-3 – Kyndall Brundidge, 2nd
17-0 – Ava Thomas, 3rd
Triple Jump
38-3 – Kyndall Brundidge, 1st
34-4.25 – Daejah Maddox, 5th
Pole Vault
8-0 – Jada Frazier, 4th
Discus
110-6 – Kennady Caldwell, 2nd
Shot Put
35-9 – Legend Fitzpatrick, 2nd
32-1 – Kennady Caldwell, 5th
Boys:
100 Meter Dash
10.66 – Jamel Griffin, 2nd
10.84 – Jamel Griffin, 5th
200 Meter Dash
21.83 – Jalen Thomas, 3rd
400 Meter Dash
49.21 – Jalen Thomas, 1st
49.44 – Tyrese Pitts, 2nd
1600 Meter Run
4:33.03 – Brantley Turnham, 2nd
3200 Meter Run
10:02.31 – Brantley Turnham, 1st
110 Meter Hurdles
14.93 – Richard Howard, 1st
Long Jump
22-1.5 – Kaleb Baker, 2nd
Triple Jump
42-1.75 – Braeden Dowdell, 3rd
Pole Vault
13-7 – Brannon Massey, 1st
12-0 – Richard Howard, 2nd
Shot Put
47-0.5 – Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 5th
Opelika Softball Season Ends with Mixed Results
The Opelika softball team closed out the season with an overall 17-19 record, falling in the Area tournament after consecutive losses to Central (1-13) and Smiths Station (6-7). Despite this tough ending, the team had bright moments, including a dominant 15-0 Senior Night victory over LaFayette at West Ridge Park.
Standout performances included Morgon Foley, who contributed four runs, a triple, four RBIs and a walk, and Caitlyn Morgan, who added a hit, an RBI and a walk. Jones, Williams, Thompson and Bordeaux also played crucial roles, bringing solid defense and timely hits to the field.
Lee-Scott Success
The Lee-Scott Academy baseball team powered into the quarterfinals of the AHSAA playoffs, sweeping Flomaton. Their next challenge was a matchup against Prattville Christian, with a deciding game scheduled if necessary.
Meanwhile, the softball team dominated the Area Tournament, advancing to the Sub-Regionals in their first year as an AHSAA program. Under the guidance of head coach Tina Deese, they continue to build a competitive presence in Opelika’s softball landscape.
The Debate Over West Ridge Park
Opelika’s West Ridge Park has been at the center of community discussions, particularly concerning its outdated facilities and locked gates. Mayor Gary Fuller recently convened a meeting with local baseball organizations, including Opelika Diamond Youth, Opelika DB Baseball and ODawg Baseball Association, addressing concerns about accessibility and much-needed upgrades.
Critics pointed out that while Opelika has invested millions in sports infrastructure — including Springville, expanded pickleball courts and a major multi-million dollar soccer renovation at Floral Park — West Ridge Park remains largely overlooked despite its 30-plus years in existence. Community members remain vocal about the improvements needed at West Ridge Park, and there is optimism that its baseball and softball facilities will soon receive the same level of attention.
City leaders expressed interest in revitalizing the facility, but no definitive timeline has been offered. Residents and players alike hope to see meaningful investment in a park that has historically been a cornerstone for local baseball and softball. For now, teams, fans and citizens await decisions from city officials and hope Opelika’s baseball and softball tradition continues to thrive.