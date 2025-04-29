Making the Grade | Insomnia Steak & Grill

BY STACEY WALLACE

OPINION —

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, when I transferred to Auburn University as a junior

in 1983, when Fred Flintstone pedaled to work, there weren’t that many restaurants in Auburn.

The nearest restaurant was miles from my tiny apartment (625 square feet) which I shared with a roommate. However, Auburn has grown quite a bit in the last 42 years, as I’m sure you’ve noticed. Now all types of restaurants are in the Loveliest Village on the Plains.

In fact, my husband Mike, who is my fearless photographer, caregiver (I am currently recovering from hip replacement surgery.) and researcher went on line for me. Mike found that there are now over 110 restaurants within Auburn’s city limits.

A few weeks ago, Mike and I traveled to a restaurant which is near Auburn’s

campus, Insomnia Steak & Grill. The restaurant is located at 186 N. Donahue Drive.

The restaurant’s casual atmosphere was welcoming. We certainly approved of the orange and

blue décor, as well as all of the posters advertising Auburn’s sports teams.

Osama, the manager of Insomnia Steak & Grill, was so friendly and helpful. He told us that Elgaily Elawad, the local owner, first opened the restaurant in 2007 as Insomnia Deli. In 2013, it became Insomnia Steak & Grill.

Mike and I both ordered the 8-ounce sirloin tips with a salad and French fries for our sides and Texas style toast.

Oh, my three times. Our steak tips, which were Black Angus beef, were so juicy, tender and flavorful. Our sides were also very tasty.

While we were dining, we saw a young woman come in to pick up a takeout order. It made me wish that Insomnia Steak & Grill had existed when I was a student. Black Angus sirloin tips with sides beats the frozen dinners I had by a million miles.

Besides our sensational steak tips, Insomnia Steak & Grill also offers diners entrees such as chicken tips, chicken kabob, sirloin kabob and 8 or 12-ounce ribeyes.

The restaurant also offers a variety of pita roll-ups, some of which include gyro, falafel, kafta kabob, lamb steak and Philly chicken.

Insomnia Steak & Grill also serves a variety of salads, Buffalo wings, plates, chicken fingers and catfish dinners. In addition, the restaurant offers a large variety of sandwiches, some of which include: hamburgers/cheeseburgers, ribeye, Philly steak, fried chicken (I know I would love that.), catfish/tilapia and grilled cheese.

I am proud to say that Mike and I had the discipline to pass on dessert, which is never easy.

I hope that Lynn Hudson, my amazing endocrinologist in Opelika, is reading this column.

However, if you have a sweet tooth, you may order Baklava, apple or pecan pie and cheesecake. Visit Insomnia Steak & Grill soon; you’ll be glad you did.

Dr. Todd Sheils, my outstanding orthopedic surgeon and the terrific fourth floor staff at East Alabama Medical Center, this review was for you. Thanks for taking such great care of this retired English teacher. What a blessing it is to live so near an amazing hospital and staff.

Also, thanks to my wonderful husband Mike, the best caregiver in the world. Also, thanks to my family and friends for all their prayers, cards, calls, texts and meals. Y’all are simply the best.

Insomnia Steak & Grill is open on Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.

to midnight; on Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Insomnia Steak & Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.