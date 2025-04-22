On the Mark | OHS tennis teams finish impressively

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

OHS VARSITY TENNIS

Opelika High’s lady netters had an impressive season, finishing third in the Sectionals with a 15-5 record. The boys placed fourth in the Sectionals, ending with a 10-8 record. Senior players like Joanne Smith T, Addison Kemp, Stella George, Dru Gagliano, Connor Mullins and Ben Bell surely contributed significantly to their teams’ successes.

Lady Bulldog Softball

Despite a tough week with losses to Central and Smiths Station, the OHS softball team managed to secure wins against Valley (7-2) and Beulah (3-2), finishing the season at 16-17. Players like JZ Agee and Caitlyn Morgan stood out with strong performances at the plate.

Baseball

The Bulldogs ended baseball season with a 20-12 record. Although they faced two tough losses to Central, they bounced back with a 1-0 win in the tiebreaker game, thanks to Landon Rudd’s stellar pitching. Bryce Turnham and others contributed key hits, and first-year head coach Bart Butler seems to have set a solid foundation for the program’s future.

Athletics

Opelika’s new Athletic Director, Craig Montel, hit the ground running by delivering and mailing the 2025-26 Corporate Sponsor packages to potential sponsors. OHS and OMS athletics depend on fundraising to fulfill the needs of all athletic teams. Following is a summary of the packages and benefits. If interested, please call Craig Montel at (334) 745-9715.

Sponsorship Packages

Elite Sponsor ($5,000+): Reserved football seats, all-sports passes, parking, full-page program ad, digital/web/jumbotron ads and a TV commercial.

Big Board Sponsor ($3000): Similar perks as the Elite tier but without the TV commercial.

Big Dawg Sponsor ($1500): Reserved football seats, all-sports passes, parking and digital/web ads, among other benefits.

Captain’s Club ($750): Reserved seats, fewer passes, parking and a half-page ad.

Coach’s Club ($500): Fewer perks than higher tiers, with a quarter-page ad.

Ticket Details

Varsity Football Season Ticket Booklets: $60 for six tickets (one ticket per home game).Sales are scheduled for August, with early access for current ticket holders and new sales starting later in the month.

Beauregard Football

Justin Jones resigned as the Beauregard Hornet’s head football coach. Jones went 25-19 in four years and led the Hornets to three straight playoff berths, including a trip to the quarterfinals in 2022.