Obituaries in The Observer | Week of April 20, 2025

ROBERT STEVEN LIDE

Robert Steven Lide, known to many as Steve, passed peacefully on April 13, 2025, at the age of 69. A man of exceptional character and steadfast dedication, Steve lived a life marked by humility, service and unwavering purpose.

Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, Steve earned a B.A. in architecture from Clemson University. He later earned a master’s degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University then completed four additional postgraduate degrees, reflecting his lifelong passion for learning. Steve spent his career at NASA, where his guidance and vision helped shape meaningful work over several decades until his retirement.

Steve is survived by his spouse, Barbara Dwyer Lide; daughter, Stacy Young (Bryan); son, Thomas Lide (Riley); grandchildren, Thomas, Aly and Logan; parents, Dr. Thomas Edwin Lide II and Anne Harvell Lide; brother, Tom Lide (Eve); and sisters, Pam McShea and Dana Smith.

The life he led will continue to inspire and guide those who are touched by his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkin-son’s Research in Steve’s honor.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ELIZABETH A. RUTLAND

Elizabeth A. Rutland, 93, of Auburn passed away on April 17, 2025, at Bethany House following a brief illness.

Born in Birmingham on Dec. 13, 1931, to James and Trevah Hutto, Elizabeth was caring, soft-spoken and kind throughout her life. She was also fiercely loyal, determined and knew how to persevere through adversity.

From an early age, Elizabeth’s sights were set on music. In particular, she loved playing piano. She began taking lessons at age 7 and was teaching piano to younger children by age 13. That began a career that saw her teach piano lessons for most of her remain-ing 80 years. Her final piano lesson occurred on April 1, 2025, just 16 days before her passing.

Elizabeth graduated from Ensley High School in 1950, then attended Birmingham Southern for one year before marrying her first husband, Rev. Jack Atkinson. In most cities and towns in which they lived as part of the United Methodist/Alabama-West Florida Conference, Elizabeth served as pianist and/or organist for the church. After they landed at Wesley Memorial in Opelika in 1977, Elizabeth worked at Auburn University. She served as an administrative assistant for 16 years, starting in the Extension Office, followed by the Continuing Education Office and then in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her job at Auburn University afforded her the opportunity to pursue the college degree she desired earlier in life. Quarter-by-quarter, she tackled one class after another. Final-ly, on Dec. 10, 1981, exactly three days before her 50th birthday, Elizabeth earned a bachelor’s degree in music education.

Upon retiring from Auburn in 1993, she increased the number of students she taught, reaching as many as 35-40 per week during the height of her career. Throughout her years as a piano teacher, Elizabeth was a member of the Alabama Music Teachers Association and the Music Teachers National Association. She treasured her friendships with other local piano teachers. In 2017, Elizabeth was named the “Teacher of the Year” by the Alabama Music Teachers Association.

Her piano prowess extended beyond teaching. Elizabeth wrote numerous songs and had no less than three of them published for use by church choirs. The three songs were “Love Is…” “Communion Prayer” and “Hear Me, Lord.”

At home, Elizabeth raised her four children and then lovingly added two more after she married Gene Rutland in August 1983. All of those children attended Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn at some point in their lives. Elizabeth played the organ and piano at Grace for 34 years (1979 – 2013) and served as a backup for several years thereafter. She also used her musical skills to play for weddings and funerals through-out her career.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Trevah Hutto; husband, Gene Rutland; daughter, Becky Atkinson; brother, David Hutto; and stepson, Steve Rut-land.

She is survived by her adopted son, Paul Folsom; daughter, Teresa (Donna) Dickman; son, John Atkinson; granddaughter, Jennie Nichols; grandsons, Andy (Kaitlyn) Atkinson and Will Atkinson; stepdaughter-in-law, Rita Rutland; stepdaughter, Genna (Doug) Mitchell; stepgrandsons. Antiown (Jessica) Cook, Anthony (Kimberly) Cook and Justin (Hayden) Mitchell; stepgranddaughter, Andrea (Bryan) Parrott; great-grandson, Dalton (Chandler) Cook; great-granddaughters, Ellie Nichols, BriAnna Cook, Makayla (Andrew) Garner and Ansley Cook; great-grandsons, Kaleb, Kade and Jaxon; nieces, Keitha (Rick) Zittle and Kim (Steven) Rhyne; and a host of other extended family members.

A funeral service was held April 22 at Grace United Methodist Church, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.

Pallbearers were Elizabeth’s grandsons and great-grandson, Andy Atkinson, Will Atkinson, Antiown Cook, Anthony Cook, Dalton Cook and Justin Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the Food Bank of East Alabama.

GERALD VERNE RUTLAND

Gerald Verne Rutland passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025.

Born on May 6, 1942, the second son of Lily Laverne and Fred Wilson Rutland of Tuscumbia, Gerald Verne Rutland grew up in Red Rock, Alabama, near Cherokee. He graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School in 1960 then enrolled at Auburn, where he lived in one of the boarding houses and worked at the Women’s Dining Hall.

He was always looking for adventure. He applied, was accepted and in January of 1963 went to Washington D.C. as a trainee for the first group of Peace Corp volunteers who were sent to Brazil. The objective of his Peace Corps mission was development of rural youth programs and their leadership. He and 42 volunteers from all over the U.S. lived for two years in various locales of Brazil. His time spent there helped shape his world view and his values. His co-volunteers appropriately called him “Alabama,” and they remained close, dear friends for the rest of his life.

He came home from Brazil, married Elaine Plunkett and shortly thereafter received his draft notice. He joined the U.S. Army and after OCS he served in the Corps of Engineers in Vietnam. His first assignment in Vietnam was to help build a Special Forces camp on the Cambodian border. After his initial astonishment that his company was living in “holes in the ground,” he proudly claimed after surviving the first night’s strafing that he had dug the best hole in the camp. Three years, nine months, and 27 days after induction, Gerald came back to Au-burn where he finished school, became a parent and went to work.

He worked for the Farmer’s Home Administration until retirement. He spent his career working to fulfill the agency’s mission of eliminating rural poverty. Always a farm boy at heart, he raised beef cattle as a hobby, which kept him close to the lifestyle he loved, including horses, newborn calves, Blue Heeler dogs, time spent tending hay fields and tinkering, some-times successfully, with tractors and farm machinery.

Gerald was a great dad and was proud of his family. He loved fishing and any outside activity with Amy and Geoffrey. He cherished any opportunity for a trip home to Red Rock to visit his parents and his brothers and their families.

He was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ and a firm believer who lived according to his principles.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Warren. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine; his beloved children, Amy and her husband Jeremy, and Geoffrey and his wife, Lindsay; his beautiful, smart grandchildren, Bryant, Tucker, Reece, Addie and Mae; his “big brother,” Ralph; his sisters-in-law, Veda and Patrica; his sister-in-law, Anita, and her husband Pat; his brother-in-law, Paul, and his wife Kuniko; three nieces and six nephews.

A private burial service was held at the Alabama National Cemetery on April 23.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ALMA JEAN MCCORMICK SPRAGGINS

Mrs. Jean Spraggins, 89, was born Oct. 20, 1935, and passed away April 16, 2025, at East Ala-bama Medical Center.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Spraggins.

She was blessed with three children, Johnnie David Spraggins Jr. (Masa), Audie Spraggins (Dana) and Kathy Spraggins Wheeles (Donny); grandchildren, Joshua Spraggins, Amy Buck, Jada Spraggins, Kelli Capps (Trey), Jonathan Spraggins, Aaron Spraggins and Traci Bryer; and numerous great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Jean worked many years at the Opelika Sewing Room, Master Lock and Walmart.

Visitation was held April 19 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.

JOHN PHILLIP O’CONNELL JR.

John Phillip O’Connell Jr., a man whose life was a testament to hard work, resilience and generosity, passed away at age 79 on April 12, 2025, after a short illness.

Born in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1945, John was known for his infectious laughter, unwavering spirit and powerful mind.

He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will be deeply missed by his children, Sean and Meg; their mother, Mary; grandchildren, Lauren, Jake, Dillon, Frankie and Sadie; son-in-law, Matt; and daughter-in-law, Lyn.

A celebration of John’s life was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home April 16. A funeral Mass was held on April 21 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Auburn Public Library Foundation in John’s memory.

CHARLES “CHUCK” WINSLETT

Charles “Chuck” Winslett, a life-long resident of Beauregard and a 1991graduate of Beauregard High School, passed away April 6, 2025.

Chuck was born July 4, 1973, to the late Charles David and Paula Reeves Winslett. He followed in his father’s trade by becoming an electrician directly out of high school in 1991. He was married to Annette Taylor in 1994, and they welcomed a son in 1995.

Chuck’s favorite band and album was Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” but the song he held dear to his heart was “I Remember You” by Skid Row.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Charles Winslett, and cousin, Caroline Bellflower Golden. Honorable mention to Jerry Wood and Shane Norrell.