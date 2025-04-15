On the Mark | Week of April 14, 2025

OPINION —

Opelika Boys Soccer

The Opelika boys soccer team put up a strong fight in a close match against Central, ultimately falling 2-1 in Phenix City. The lone goal for OHS was scored by Joshua Beltran, with an assist from Gerardo Selvas Ruiz.

OHS Softball

The Lady Bulldogs softball team (13–14) faced tough competition last week, dropping two games to the Smiths Station Lady Panthers.

Game 1: Despite recording 7 runs on 11 hits, OHS fell 7-1 in a high-scoring affair. Standout hitters included Jaz Smith with three hits, and Kat Soltau and JZ Agee with two hits each. Contributions also came from Jade Jones, Emily Birmingham, Jancyn Thompson and Jaylee Williams.

Game 2: Smiths Station shut out OHS with a dominant 9-0 victory, holding the Lady Bulldogs to just three hits.

Opelika Baseball

The Opelika baseball team (19-1, Area 1-3) battled Auburn in a crucial series, narrowly avoiding a sweep by winning the tiebreaker game. The team is currently in third place and must sweep Central while hoping Smiths Station defeats Auburn twice to make the playoffs.

OHS SPRING FOOTBALL

OHS head football coach Bryan Moore released the dates for spring practice: April 29, May 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 15. OHS will play Wetumpka in the Spring Game on May 16, with the Junior Varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.

OMS TRACK

The Opelika Middle School track team celebrated an unforgettable season, competing in six meets across East Alabama. Both the boys and girls teams showcased their determination and teamwork. Following are highlights from each meet.