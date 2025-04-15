On the Mark | Week of April 14, 2025

OPINION —
Opelika Boys Soccer
The Opelika boys soccer team put up a strong fight in a close match against Central, ultimately falling 2-1 in Phenix City. The lone goal for OHS was scored by Joshua Beltran, with an assist from Gerardo Selvas Ruiz.
OHS Softball
The Lady Bulldogs softball team (13–14) faced tough competition last week, dropping two games to the Smiths Station Lady Panthers.
Game 1: Despite recording 7 runs on 11 hits, OHS fell 7-1 in a high-scoring affair. Standout hitters included Jaz Smith with three hits, and Kat Soltau and JZ Agee with two hits each. Contributions also came from Jade Jones, Emily Birmingham, Jancyn Thompson and Jaylee Williams.
Game 2: Smiths Station shut out OHS with a dominant 9-0 victory, holding the Lady Bulldogs to just three hits.
Opelika Baseball
The Opelika baseball team (19-1, Area 1-3) battled Auburn in a crucial series, narrowly avoiding a sweep by winning the tiebreaker game. The team is currently in third place and must sweep Central while hoping Smiths Station defeats Auburn twice to make the playoffs.
OHS SPRING FOOTBALL
OHS head football coach Bryan Moore released the dates for spring practice: April 29, May 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 15. OHS will play Wetumpka in the Spring Game on May 16, with the Junior Varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
OMS TRACK
The Opelika Middle School track team celebrated an unforgettable season, competing in six meets across East Alabama. Both the boys and girls teams showcased their determination and teamwork. Following are highlights from each meet.
- South Girard Classic: Boys and Girls both won 1st place
- Auburn Early Bird: Both teams placed 2nd
- Russell County: Both teams placed 2nd
- Smiths Station: Both teams won 1st place
- Auburn Meet: Both teams placed 2nd
- East Alabama Championship: The boys were crowned champions, while the girls secured the runner-up spot.
Athletes from grades 7-9 represented Opelika with pride, earning over 300 medals during the season.
Among girls medalists, standout performances included Daejah Maddox’s gold in the triple jump and Kennady Caldwell’s dominance in discus and shot put. Relay teams also excelled, including the 4×1 squad setting a new school record at 51.71 seconds, featuring Kylee Banks, Maya Jeter, Daejah Maddox and Brianna Mobley.
Among boys medalists, remarkable achievements included Aedan McCullough’s double gold in hurdles and Laz Blackmon, Caleb Jones, Jaylin Vickers and Jayren Allen securing gold in the 4×4 relay. Kennady Caldwell broke OMS records in both shot put (38 ft. 1.5 in.) and discus (89 ft. 9 in.).
With over 90 athletes competing, the team collectively shattered records and raised the bar for future seasons. Their achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of coaches Dustin Ferguson, Briana Wrencher, Dwyaine Jackson, Willie Whack, Devontre Thompson, Alex Dowdell and Charlie Johnson.