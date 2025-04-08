On the Mark | Opelika sports roundup

OPINION —

Opelika continues to showcase its talents across soccer, track and field, softball and baseball, with each team battling through highs and lows this past week.

Soccer

The Opelika varsity boys split their matches last week, celebrating a 2-1 victory over class 5A No. 7 Sylacauga but falling to Auburn 3-1.

Against Sylacauga, Alex Lopez tied the game with an assist from David Cruz, who later scored the winning goal, assisted by Josh Beltran.

Cruz continued to lead the Bulldogs in scoring, adding another goal during the 3-1 loss to Auburn at “Soccer for a Cure” night. Meanwhile, the Auburn girls dominated Opelika 10-0. The special event raised proceeds for East Alabama Health’s Spencer Cancer Center.

Softball

The Lady Bulldogs faced tough competition, suffering two consecutive losses to Auburn, ending their 10-game winning streak. In the first game, Opelika managed only three singles, but in the second, the bats came alive for five runs on 10 hits, including standout performances by Katelyn Soluta with three hits and J. Smith and J. Thompson contributing two hits each. Despite these excellent efforts, OHS lost.

Baseball

The Bulldogs triumphed in their first area series since joining 7A, defeating Smiths Station two out of three games. After losing the opener 1-3 behind a strong pitching performance from Davis Ford, Brody Jones led the Dogs in game two with an impressive pitching and batting display. The senior pitched a complete game, allowed one hit, no earned runs and struck out five Panthers while adding a triple, double and single with his bat and scoring two runs. Ty Hudson and Caleb Peoples added two hits each while Slade Clayton, Arnold and Ford singled.

In game three, the Dogs scored three unanswered runs to win the game 5-3. Junior Colt Miller earned the win in relief, pitching 2-2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a run and striking out three Panthers. Brody Jones pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.

Warner McDonald had a huge night at the plate with two hits, including the game winning RBI af-ter hitting a triple and scoring two runs. H. Hudson, B. Jones, S. Clayton, T. Hudson and Will Brannon added hits.

Opelika will play Glenwood Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bulldog Park, then will play Central in Phenix City on Wednesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The Dogs will host the Red Devils in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Opelika’s varsity track and field teams excelled at the Prostate Invitational 2025 in Phenix City, with several athletes achieving top five finishes.

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash:

12.35 – Alieah Nelms, 1st

12.91 – Harper Threat, 4th

200 Meter Dash:

24.60 – Alieah Nelms, 1st

25.42 – Serenity Rufus, 3rd

26.19 – Ava Thomas, 5th

800 Meter Run:

2:19.66 – Caroline Couey, 1st

2:38.53 – Caylyn Moore, 3rd

100 Meter Hurdles:

19.65 – Taylore Phillips, 5th

High Jump:

4-10 – Calieya Dowdell, 3rd

4-8 – Claire Burke, 4th

Long Jump:

16-9.5 – Ava Thomas, 2nd

15-2 – Calieya Dowdell, 5th

Triple Jump:

34-7.5 – Calieya Dowdell, 2nd

Shot Put:

33-4.75 – Legend Fitzpatrick, 1st

BOYS

100 Meter Dash:

10.91 – Leland Bell, 2nd

10.98 – Jalen Thomas, 3rd

200 Meter Dash:

21.91 – Jalen Thomas, 2nd

400 Meter Dash:

53.82 – Kristopher Stoeckel, 4th

54.59 – Zortavis Johnson, 5th

1600 Meter Run:

4:54.44 – Drew Schoonhoven, 3rd

4:56.11 – Alexander Burgess, 4th

3200 Meter Run:

11:40.32 – Alexander Burgess, 2nd

110 Meter Hurdles:

15.57 – Richard Howard, 1st

300 Meter Hurdles:

49.26 – Braeden Dowdell, 3rd

High Jump:

6-0 – Kaleb Baker, 3rd

Long Jump:

19-4 – Braeden Dowdell, 2nd

Triple Jump:

42-8 – Braeden Dowdell, 1st

Discus:

139-5 – Michael Cosgriff, 3rd

Javelin:

141-6 – Darius Stephens, 1st

Shot Put:

44-6.25 – Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 3rd

My View

A significant change looms for Opelika City Schools, as Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore announced his resignation, effective in June. Seymore’s departure marks the third superintendent change in four years, presenting a pivotal moment for the OCS Board of Education. The board faces the critical task of hiring a new leader to steer Opelika schools forward. Dr Seymore was promoted to superintendent from OHS principal without a formal interview.

