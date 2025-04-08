Observer Obituaries | Week of April 7, 2025

UPCOMING SERVICES

MICHAEL ROBERT LEWIS

Friday, April 11 | Visitation 5-7 p.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

FRANK EMMETT LOFLAND JR.

Saturday, April 12 | Visitation 10 a.m.

Service 11 a.m., 10th Street Church of Christ

THOMAS L. WILLIAMS

Memorial Service | Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m.

Trinity Methodist Church

Michael Robert Lewis (better known as Mike or Pappy to friends and family) passed away in Opelika on April 3, 2025. He went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brief battle with cancer, comforted by the peace of knowing Jesus.

Mike was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Beech Hill, West Virginia, to George Robert Lewis and Ethel May Lanier Lewis. He is survived by his sister, Sarah Lewis; wife, Lynn; children, Stacey Sanders (Shane), Jodi Prince (Matthew), Kalli Lewis Di Bella (Jeff), Kristen Lewis Waldron (Chris) and Bryon Archer (Krystal) and 14 grandchildren.

Mike graduated from Point Pleasant High School in West Virginia in 1964. He attended Marshall University, where he served as manager of the football team. He then enlisted and served in the Army from 1969 to 1972. After the Army, Mike spent most of his life associated with the aerospace industry. He was part of the Hubble Space Telescope and other programs for programs for NASA and the Air Force Research Lab. He traveled to Antarctica three times to test and research satellites. As field systems engineer, Mike was part of a six-man team that developed and installed a new communications system to improve the transmission of data from the south pole station to scientists and universities in the U.S.

Mike found true happiness in spending time with family. Mike and Lynn were always on the road, driving to visit their children and grandchildren living in Alabama, Maryland, New Jersey and Wisconsin. After retiring and moving to Opelika, he became a true Auburn fan. Mike was a golf fanatic, and most always you could find him playing golf with the guys at Saugahatchee Country Club, his grandsons, family and friends.

His family describes him as unselfish and always radiating positivity. He found enjoyment in helping others and throwing in a funny comment or joke every opportunity he could. Mike was also the family handyman, fixing or building something.

Lynn would tell you her love for Mike revolved around him being the most unselfish and kind person she’s ever known. His adventurous side convinced Lynn to do the nine ziplines over the New River Gorge in West Virginia with him for their 65th birthdays. Their birthdays are joint celebrations since he is one day older than her.

A visitation will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Friday, April 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held later in his family hometown of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a veteran’s organization of your choice.

FRANK EMMETT LOFLAND JR.

Frank Emmett Lofland Jr., 78, of Opelika passed away on April 3, 2025.

Born in Stafford, Kansas, on Nov. 23, 1946, Frank lived a life marked by kindness, service and faithfulness.

A graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in English, Class of 1971, Frank had a lifelong love of literature and language. He worked at Western Auto in downtown Opelika, where he became known for his skill and steady hand at fixing just about anything. Later, he served as an Operations Supervisor at the Lee County Youth Development Center for 21 years, where his calm presence and quiet wisdom made a lasting impact on many lives.

After retiring, Frank embraced a new calling as assistant daycare provider alongside his beloved wife of 50 years, Janice Ward Lofland. Together, they cared for countless children in the Opelika/Auburn area. Known affectionately as “Papa Frank,” he was a cherished companion on walks, outings and daily adventures with the little ones. His gentle nature and joyful spirit left a lasting mark on generations of families.

Frank was a member of 10th Street Church of Christ, where he also served as a deacon for a number of years. He enjoyed meaningful conversations about faith and life’s deeper questions. He was a man of thoughtfulness and heart, often quietly supporting those around him in ways that were deeply felt.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his children, John (Lisa), Suzanne (Leandra Lawrence) and Jess (Kate Higgins); and his treasured grandchildren, Beckett, Foster, Elvie and Willa, who brought him immeasurable joy. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the wisdom he shared, and the love he gave freely.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12, at 10th Street Church of Christ in Opelika. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the auditorium.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (https://myasthenia.org).

MARLA JEAN HERRON

Marla Jean Herron, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2025.

A memorial service was held on April 5. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, David M. Herron Sr., and their three sons, David M. Herron Jr. (Reba), James Herron (Janet) and Billy Herron (Lauren). Marla was the proud grandmother of 12 granddaughters and one grandson, and the loving great-grandmother of one great-granddaughter. Her warmth, strength and unwavering love will continue to live on through each of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Knowles and Mavis Lucille Knowles, and her two brothers, John Wayne Knowles and James Wesley Knowles.

Marla’s kindness, laughter and deep love for her family will be remembered always.

RONALD C. METHIER

Ronald C. Methier, 73, of Auburn peacefully passed away on March 17, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

A native of Speedway, Indiana, Ron graduated high school in 1969, then attended Purdue University where he earned a degree in environmental engineering in 1973. In 1982, he graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a master’s degree in atmospheric sciences. He worked with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, where he served as Chief of the Air Protection Branch in the Environmental Division, retiring after 34 years of service. Throughout his career, he was involved with national and regional air quality initiatives.

In 2018, Ron and his wife, Kathy, moved from Conyers, Georgia, to Auburn to be a more integral part of the lives of their granddaughters. Ron was a man full of optimism who found the silver lining in every situation. He was an explorer who found adventure at every turn. He was an amateur photographer, an avid reader, a master at puttering in his garden or taking road trips with Kathy. Believing that “you’ll never know if you like it until you try it,” he was always up for sampling different foods or exploring different environments. He enjoyed riding his electric bike, taking sunrise walks at the beach, working crossword puzzles over coffee every morning and generally demonstrating his love for family and friends with kindness. He loved all genres of music and enjoyed rock and roll music cruises.

To know Ron was to love him. He was always ready with something positive to say, and he never missed an opportunity for a good pun or to entertain with a classic joke. He will be missed for his smiles, his belly laughs, his love of ice cream and cookies and the way he loved the Braves, his Purdue Boilermakers, the Auburn Tigers and Indy car racing. Ron never missed a school event, dance recital, beauty pageant or sporting event for his daughters. He valued family above everything else. One of his greatest pleasures was having two granddaughters to spoil and love with all his heart.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Pinky and Ray Methier of Conyers, Georgia. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years; daughters, Jessica (Ryan) King of Auburn and Melissa Methier of Brookhaven, Georgia; sister, Jeanne Methier of Warsaw, Indiana; brother, Jeffrey Methier of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law, Carol Scullion of Long Branch, New Jersey; and his beloved granddaughters along with nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

If anyone is moved to make a tribute in Ron’s memory, the following charities were important to him: The Backpack Program of Auburn provides backpacks filled with food to students in need of food over the weekend (auburnbackpackprogram.org); Food Bank of East Alabama, 355 Industry Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 (foodbankofeastalabama.com); and planting a tree in memory of Ron (alivingtribute.org) or planting a tree, shrub or flower in his memory at a location dear to you.

GAIL BARNETT SMITH

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and cherished friend, Gail Barnett Smith. After a short fight with cancer, Gail passed away peacefully April 3, 2025, in Opelika at the age of 82. She was a beacon of warmth and kindness to all that knew and loved her.

Her memory and legacy lives on in her surviving family members, including her loving husband of 39 years, Philip “Duke” Smith; children, Paige (Paul) Moeller and J.J. (Melissa) Barnett; grandchildren, Jeremy Sherrer, Zachary Sherrer, Payton Moeller (fiancé Wesley Burkett), Paxton Moeller, Magg Barnett and Charlotte Barnett; great-grandchild, Cameron Worley; siblings, Nancy Wilchar Tarabay and Burt (Tina) Wilchar; and countless other family and friends. She will be welcomed into Heaven by her daughter, Marnie Barnett Sherrer; her parents, Julia and Willard Wilchar; and her first husband, Tony Barnett.

Gee Gee, as she was lovingly known by her family and friends, was born Priscilla Gail Wilchar on Feb 5, 1943, in Manchester, Georgia. She served 40 years in Human Resources at Lee County Sherriff’s Department before retiring in 2011. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was endlessly compassionate and giving, always putting other’s needs before her own. Her role as a grandmother was one of her greatest joys. She is leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter. She was a true inspiration and guiding light. She was known for her unwavering strength and gentle spirit. She will be terribly missed, but her laugh will be heard and love will be felt from heaven.

Family and friends celebrated the life of Gail on April 8 at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Internment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Yes, the Lord has done amazing things for us! What joy! Restore our fortunes, Lord, as streams renew the desert. Those who plant in tears will harvest with shouts of joy. They will weep as they go to plant their seed, but they sing as they return with the harvest. – Psalm 126: 3-6

EDDIE RAMAGE JR.

Eddie Ramage Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at East Alabama Medical Center after battling an illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and two sons-in-law, Glen Hill and David Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Ramage; daughters, Tammy(Rob) Jollie, Mellissa Hill (Steve Shelly), Kristi Ray (Travy Burdette) and Amy Lynn Robinson; grandchildren, Brittany (Damian) Carver, Jerry (Dawn) Brown, J.T. (Hannah) Brown, Kimberly, Kayla, Tif. Ray, Jay and Lori Jollie; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Cannian, Conner Edwards, James and Jaden Brown, Karlie, Zoey, Casey, Lee, Eli and Kane Jollie.

The family plans to have a celebration of life and spreading of cremated remains at the Ramage residence. Please contact Kim for details. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Kimbra Ramage to help with the final expenses.

JARRELL F. REED JR.

Jarrell F Reed Jr. was born Jan. 12, 1957, and passed away March 29, 2025.

A graveside service was held April 3 at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JAGANNATHAN NATESA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and husband, Jagannathan Natesan, who left us peacefully on Nov. 5, 2024, at the age of 86.

A devoted family man, Jagannathan spent his life surrounded by love, first with his cherished wife, Rajalakshmi, whom he adored deeply and cared for until her passing. Their bond was a true testament to unconditional love and commitment, a love that endured through life’s most challenging moments. As a father to two daughters and a son and a grandfather to three grandchildren, he was a constant source of wisdom, support, and joy. His generous spirit extended far beyond words, whether it was through his unwavering encouragement of his children and grandchildren’s careers and passions or by simply making delicious snacks and spending precious time together. His warmth and jovial nature lit up every room he entered, and he made everyone feel like family, no matter where they came from.

His career as a banker was marked by integrity, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility. Yet, it was in his role as a family man that he truly excelled, always putting his loved ones first. Even when life took him far from home, he traveled across the globe to care for his family, embodying the meaning of selfless love and sacrifice.

He was an involved member of the Auburn community, where he made lifelong friendships and impacted many. His positive influence extended far beyond his immediate family, and he built lasting bonds with those around him. His legacy within the Auburn community is one of love, support and unwavering commitment to others.

Jagannathan’s kindness, generosity and social spirit touched all who knew him. He leaves behind a spirit of compassion, humor and a life well-lived. Now, we take comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beautiful wife, Rajalakshmi, in heaven, where they can once again share the joy and love they so beautifully shared on earth for 52 years.

His generosity extended not only to his own children but also to his two sons-in-law, Swaminath and Sridhar, and daughter-in-law, Chitra, whom he treated with the same warmth, respect and love that he gave his own children. He is survived by his children, Gayathri, Giridhar and Jayashree, his grandchildren, Samyukta, Nikitha and Advaith, and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

We will carry his legacy forward, honoring his memory by living with the same resilience and compassion that he showed every day of his life.

DWIGHT DAVID RANDALL

Dwight David Randall, 74, passed away in hospice care at Bill Nichols Veterans Home, where he had resided since July 3, 2024.

Dwight was born in New York to Charles and Dorothy Randall along with his five siblings, Clifford, Ken, Richard, Suzanne and Geoffrey.

Dwight excelled in school and after he graduated joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. Later, he moved to Colorado to begin a career in the U.S. Postal Service which he continued in Alabama, where he retired.

Dwight and his wife, Lisa Randall, were married for 38 years and together they raised four children, David, Natalie, Heather and Zane. Dwight and Lisa also have many grandchildren.

Dwight loved to write music, sing and play on his guitar, but what he loved most was his family. Dwight always enjoyed spending time with the ones that he loved. He could always bring a smile to anyone’s face, help them through a hard time and make sure that they know they are cared about. He was an amazing man.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to REACH at Auburn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831-3135.

JAMES FREDERICK “FRED” LACY

James Frederick “Fred” Lacy, Ph.D., (Lt. Col., U.S. Army, Ret.), 93, passed away quietly at his home in Auburn on March 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Lacy was born April 4, 1931, in Geneva, Alabama. He was the fourth of six children born to Minnie Florence (Register) and Irby Chester Lacy.

After graduating from Geneva High School, he attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) on a Sears & Roebuck scholarship, graduating in 1953 with a degree in agricultural science. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

While at API, Fred met the love of his life, Emily Christenberry, as college students working together at the Mell Street Cafeteria. They were married July 4, 1954, in Marion, Alabama, shortly before Fred reported for duty in Germany. During their 65-year marriage, Emily and Fred shared a love of serving Christ, their family, the beach, travel and golf, which they played together regularly for over 20 years.

Lt. Col. Lacy dedicated 21 years of honorable service in the Army. He distinguished himself as a warrior, leader and academic. His career was defined by excellence in artillery (nuclear weapons employment), counterinsurgency operations and five years in critical overseas assignments.

From post-World War II Germany to the Korean de-militarized zone, to combat assignment in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, Lt. Col. Lacy exemplified exceptional dedication to duty and extraordinary bravery. Among his many personal decorations, he earned the prestigious Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Stars with “V” device for valor in combat and two Air Medals for gallantry during aerial scout missions.

In his final military assignment, he returned to Auburn University as Executive Officer of the Army ROTC program, shaping the next generation of military leaders.

Shortly after retiring from the Army, he earned a Ph.D. in history from Auburn University in 1975. Dr. Lacy took a position at Chattahoochee Valley Community College where he served as a professor and Social Sciences Department chair until his retirement in 1996.

Known to many in his church community as “Brother Fred,” he was active at the Auburn United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday School and Bible studies in Auburn and around the world for over 60 years. He was honored in 2015 when his longtime Sunday School class changed its name to the “McGhee-Lacy Sunday School Class.” His love for and devotion to his Tuesday morning Bible study group was an exemplary example of God’s love. In 2010, he published a history of the Bible, “Discovering the Bible: A Layman’s History of the Origins and Preservations of the Holy Scriptures.”

Dr. Lacy leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership and dedication to education and his Christian faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dr. Lacy was predeceased in death by his wife and parents, along with a sister, Margaret Lacy Clary; brothers, Bill Lacy and Charles Lacy; and great-granddaughter, Madison Rylee Sullivan.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Lacy Judy (Ron), Patricia Lacy Campbell (Mark) and Elizabeth Lacy Kvicala (Mike); eight grandchildren, Lisa Judy Sullivan (Beau), Laura Judy Hackler (Peter), Lacy Elizabeth Campbell, Abby Riley Campbell, Chloe Campbell Ferguson (Rhys), Michael Patrick Kvicala, Cannon James Kvicala (Hannah) and Reagan Elizabeth Kvicala; great-grandchildren, Parker Elyse Sullivan and Crosby Eric Hackler; sister, Sue Lacy Tutcher; brother, Ben Lacy; and a host of much loved nieces and nephews.

The family express gratitude to caregivers Cornetta Menefield, Mini Moss, Linda Newsome, Joann Norton, Evelyn Philpot and Lorene Williams. The family is especially grateful to Bobbi Menefield for her years of love and devotion to the entire family

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at. The celebration of his life was held April 4 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors followed at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Dr. Lacy Endowed Scholarship (College of Agriculture) or the Emily Christenberry Endowed Scholarship (College of Education) at Auburn University. Donations should be mailed to: Auburn Fund, Attn: Gift Processing, 317 South College Street, Auburn University, AL 36849. Please note Dr. James F. Lacy or Emily C. Lacy Scholarship on the donation so the family may offer their appreciation for your gift.