A Taste of Grace | Life in the Spirit (Part 2)

Last week we looked at Romans 8 in terms of what Paul has to say about the follower of Jesus and the Spirit. We saw how as God’s new creation we find life in the Spirit (v. 9-11) and therefore we have an obligation to live according to the Spirit (v. 12-13). This week, we’ll look at two more aspects.

3. We should focus on the Spirit (v. 5-8).

Those who live according to the flesh have their minds set on what the flesh desires, but those who live in accordance with the Spirit have their minds set on what the Spirit desires. The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace. The mind governed by the flesh is hostile to God; it does not submit to God’s law, nor can it do so. Those who are in the realm of the flesh cannot please God.

Paul makes it simple: What you think about, you bring about. You set your mind on the flesh, and you’ll live that way. You set your mind on the Spirit, and you’ll live that way. The flesh brings death, and the Spirit brings life and peace.

And how do we set our minds on what the Spirit desires? We spend time consistently in His word, with His people and in prayer. In other words, we feed our faith.

4. We are to be led by the Spirit (v. 14-17).

For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spir-it you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to son-ship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

Those led by the Spirit are children of God. And how does the Spirit lead us? We’re told in v. 7 that, “The mind governed by the flesh is hostile to God; it does not submit to God’s law.” The Spirit’s desire is just the opposite — that we submit to God’s law. This is what it means to be led by the Spirit (v. 14).

This isn’t just common sense, it’s biblical sense. And while you can certainly know the Bible and not be a Spirit-led person, but you can’t be a Spirit-led person apart from God’s word.

When we base things upon God’s word (rather than our emotions, moods or culture), we stand on something solid. In this manner, the Spirit of sonship enables us to speak to our Father in the most intimate, assured terms (v. 15-16). Experiences are fine; experiencing the word is better.

As we travel down the road of faith, we can see the Spirit’s fruit develop in our lives. It’s not our fruit — we’re just the soil out of which it grows. Nonetheless, as we see patience, kindness, gentleness, self-control and the like coming into our lives, we know we’re on the right track, because these are the markers of the Spirit’s activity in our lives (8:13-14).

