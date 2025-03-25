Observer Obituaries | Week of March 24

AARON E. GREENE

A memorial service for Aaron E. Greene, age 96, will be held at First Baptist of Auburn, 128 E. Glenn Ave., on Friday, March 28, at 11 a.m. A visitation will follow in the church fellowship hall.

JAMES THOMAS MADDEN JR.

James Thomas Madden Jr. was born Sept. 3, 1935, and passed away March 19, 2025.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. A service will be Friday, March 28, at 11 a.m. in the Frederick-Dean Chapel. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

WILMA LOUISE CHILDS

Wilma Louise Childs was born Jan. 24, 1931, and passed away March 23, 2025.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 27, at 10 a.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. A service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Garden Hills Cemetery.

ALICE JEAN GRIGGS

Alice Jean Griggs, 85, passed away March 21, 2025, at her home in Little Texas, Alabama, surrounded by her loving husband of 67 years, William Eugene “Gene” Griggs Sr., and her family. She was born Dec. 28, 1939, to John Floyd and Eva Maudine “Bebe” Williams.

Alice was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother. She worked at several jobs in the area until she became a teller at Central Bank in Auburn. After many years there, she left the bank with the title of head teller to become the office manager at her husband’s new business, Gene and Sons Auto Repair. Over the following 25+ years, she became an integral part of the Tuskegee community.

Alice loved to serve her community. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years at Union Christian Church. She played a key role in starting the Little Texas Volunteer Fire Department and raised funds every year by selling delicious BBQ and stew. Alice was known for her amazing cooking, especially her cakes and pies, which she loved to share with friends and family. Her kindness and generosity touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Bobby Williams, Jim Williams, Buddy Williams, Nelda Ruff and Faye “Tiny” Adams.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, William Eugene “Gene” Griggs Jr. (Deborah) and Michael Wayne Griggs Sr. (Nancy). She was Granny Alice or Nanna to her grandchildren, William Eugene Griggs III (Jessica), Michael Wayne “Mich” Griggs Jr. (Kelly), Andrew Daniel Griggs and Katie Lynn Griggs, and great-grandchildren, William Eugene Griggs IV, Webster Michael Blue Griggs, Baxlee Blue Griggs and Henry Michael Griggs.

Funeral services were held March 25 at Union Christian Church, with interment following at Little Texas Community Cemetery. Corbitt’s Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Little Texas Volunteer Fire Department or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAM (BUBBA) MAURY YOUNG

Bubba Young, a long-time resident of Opelika, passed away on March 14, 2025, with his family at his side.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Jewel Young, and daughter-in-law, Deanna Bell Young.

He survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Janice Blair Young; sons Jeff Young of Atlanta and Chris Young of Salem; daughter, Kelsey Young of Orange Beach; brother, Johnny (Betsy) Young of Olive Branch, Mississippi; and nephews, Stewart and Scott Young.

Bubba was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Fayette, Alabama. He graduated from Auburn University’s School of Pharmacy in 1966. He moved to Opelika in 1976 and opened Bubba’s Medicine Shop.

Bubba was so proud to have served his community and customers where he made and loved so many people and friends. He was a kind, loving and honest man in all that he did. He took pride in getting to know all his customers and providing the best care to them, and he is going to be missed by so many family, friends and people whose lives he touched.

Bubba retired from Bubba’s Medicine Shop in 2011 and moved to Orange Beach, where he was affiliated with Flora-Bama Church on the Beach.

PHILLIP ISAUL MARTIN III

Phillip Isaul Martin III was born April 4, 1946, and passed away March 14, 2025.

A funeral service was held March 25 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

GLENDA HANNA

Glenda Hanna was born Dec. 12, 1943, and passed away March 16, 2025.

A service was held March 25 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

VIJAYSINH J. CHAVDA

Vijaysinh J. Chavda was born Dec. 1, 1963, and passed away March 14, 2025.

Services were held March 22 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.