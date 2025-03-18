On the Mark | Opelika Spring Break update: Athletes shine while school’s out

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

As Opelika students enjoy their spring break, local athletes have been hard at work representing their schools in various sports competitions. With Area games on the horizon, spring break hasn’t slowed down the action. Here’s a recap of last week’s highlights and updates:

New Leadership for Opelika Athletics

Opelika High School has announced the hiring of Craig Montel as the new Athletic Director, effective June 1. Montel will succeed outgoing AD Jamie Williams, and his appointment is being celebrated as an excellent choice by OHS Principal Kellie Fischer.

Montel’s long-standing dedication to Opelika City Schools spans more than 20 years, including his tenure as an assistant at OHS and, more recently, as Athletic Director for Opelika Middle School. His experience and passion for the role make him a natural fit to oversee the high school’s athletic program.

After being named AD, Montel appeared on the “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310. He spoke candidly about his faith, his family (his wife, daughter and two sons) and his vision for the new role.

“I want our coaches to have everything they need prior to playing a game or match,” he said. “I’ll handle the logistics — buses, drivers, officials, concession stands, security and more — so coaches can focus on their teams.”

A successor the middle school AD role has yet to be announced.

Soccer

The OHS varsity soccer team demonstrated resilience last week, securing a decisive 5-1 win against Russell County before falling 4-3 in a closely contested overtime battle against Central.

In the victory over Russell County, goals came from Josh Beltran, David Cruz, Alex Lopez, Gerardo Selvas Ruiz and Danny Morales, with assists from Enders Hernandez, Tristan Tatum and Josh Beltran. Against Central, Beltran scored twice and Cruz added a goal, though the team couldn’t hold off the opponent in the second half and overtime.

Softball

The Lady Bulldogs softball team (11-11) avenged a previous loss to Glenwood with a commanding 12-0 victory in Phenix City. Head Coach Cory Thornton prepared her team well for the rematch, leading them to an 11-hit performance.

Pitchers Jade Jones and Kaitlyn Foley combined for six innings of scoreless softball, each striking out four batters and allowing only two hits. Jones also contributed at the plate with two hits, two runs and a walk. JZ Agee, Cailyn Morgan and Emily Birmingham added two hits each, showcasing the team’s depth and determination.

Baseball

The OHS varsity baseball team (11-6) secured three victories last week, defeating Benjamin Russell 3-1, Beulah 13-6 and Saraland 4-0 and boosting the Bulldogs’ win streak to five games.

Against Benjamin Russell, Opelika’s Judson Cherry and Will Brandon combined on the mound to limit BRHS to one run. Brandon pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six. Brody Jones recorded two hits to lead the offense.

Against Beulah, OHS senior Davis Ford had an outstanding game, tallying three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Brody Jones and Warner McDonald added two hits each, while four pitchers —Landon Rudd, James Ward, Colt Miller and Jones — secured the win.

Against Saraland, Ford was again the star, pitching a no-hitter over seven innings. Facing 22 batters, he issued just four walks in a masterful performance.

OPELIKA DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL REGISTRATION

Opelika Dixie Boys Baseball registration for ages 13-15 (as of April 30) is underway through April 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at opelikasportsplex.com/athletics. Set up an account and register for DBB Baseball. Cost is $50 per player, which assures each player is on a team, with jersey and cap. Registration continues through April 15.

Anyone interested in coaching please or have questions please email League Director D.Mark Mitchell at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com

SMITHS STATION FOOTBALL

Smiths Station High School must look for another head football coach after Justin Albert abruply resigned one month after accepting the job. SSHS Principal Adam Johnson said via email he regretted to announce Albert was not employed by SSHS and will not be the head football coach. He assured the Panther Nation the search for the right man to lead the football program would continue until the mission is accomplished.

The job has been open since December 2024, when last year’s coach, Bryant Garrison, was fired after going 1-19 in two seasons. Albert was approved as wide receivers coach at Prattville High last Tuesday, less than 48 hours after resigning from SSHS.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.