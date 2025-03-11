On the Mark | Week of March 10, 2025

OPINION —
SOCCER
The Opelika High varsity boys soccer team lost to Auburn 5-1 and Enterprise 4-0 last week. The Bulldogs host Central-Phenix City on Thursday, March 17. The girls kick at 6 p.m., with boys to follow.
OPELIKA GOLF FUNDRAISER
Join the OHS golf teams on Friday, March 21, at Pines Crossing for the much-anticipated Golf for Paws event. This is more than just a golf tournament — it’s a day dedicated to making a difference for homeless pets in our community.
The Shotgun Start is at 9 a.m., setting the stage for an exciting day of friendly competition. After your game, savor a mouthwatering lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse, all while knowing you’ve contributed to a worthy cause. Individual tickets are $150 and foursome tickets are $550, lunch included. Secure your spot at weblink.donorperfect.com/GolfforPaws.
Tournament sponsorships are available for $4,000, which includes golf and lunch for 12 players, logos on signage and website, a speaking opportunity and a special social media feature.
Hole sponsorships are $1,000 and include golf and lunch for two players and logo placement at a sponsored hole.
Every sponsorship and every ticket purchased goes to provide shelter, medical care and second chances for animals in need. I am proud to see the Opelika team raise money for such a good cause while promoting golf in the process. If you are interested in playing, donating a raffle item or making a donation, call OHS @ (334) 745-9715.
TRACK & FIELD
Opelika’s track and field team participated in the Wetumpka Invitational last Saturday. The following are OHS athletes that finished in the top 5.
GIRLS:
200 Meter Dash
24.80 – Alieah Nelms, 1st
25.75 – Serenity Rufus, 3rd
400 Meter Dash
1:03.11 – Claire Burke, 4th
1600 Meter Run
5:22.20 – Caroline Couey, 1st
100 Meter Hurdles
16.01 – Makiah Paschal, 4th
300 Meter Hurdles
45.04 – Makiah Paschal, 2nd
High Jump
5-2 – Tierra Agee, 1st
5-0 – Claire Burke, 3rd
Long Jump
18-8.5 – Tierra Agee, 1st
18-2.5 – Kyndall Brundidge, 2nd
Pole Vault
8-6 – Jada Frazier, 2nd
Discus
84-10 – Kaysee Dexter, 5th
Shot Put
35-7 – Legend Fitzpatrick, 1st
BOYS:
200 Meter Dash
22.42 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd
22.44 – Jamel Griffin, 4th
200 Meter Dash
49.26 – Jalen Thomas, 2nd
49.59 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd
52.45 – Jalen Thomas, 5th
400 Meter Dash
49.26 – Jalen Thomas, 2nd
49.59 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd
1600 Meter Run
4:43.88 – Brantley Turnham, 1st
5:00.36 – Drew Schoonhoven, 5th
110 Meter Hurdles
16.63 – Richard Howard, 5th
Pole Vault
13-4 – Brannon Massey, 1st
11-0 – Richard Howard, 3rd
9-0 – David Smotherman, 5th
Discus
124-3 – Michael Cosgriff, 5th
Javelin
171-0 – Darius Stephens, 1st
SOFTBALL
The Opelika varsity softball team had a standout week, winning four out of six games and improving their overall record to 10-11. Despite tough losses to Glenwood (2-5) and Lee-Scott Academy (0-6), the Lady Bulldogs rallied to dominate their next four games.
In a commanding victory over Loachapoka (23-1), J.Z. Agee had three hits, including a triple, while also earning the win in the circle by allowing only two hits and no earned runs. Supporting the effort were Jas Smith, Katie Harrelson, Cailyn Morgan, Katelyn Foley and Braelynn Brooks, who each contributed two hits.
The Lady Bulldogs continued their winning streak with back-to-back victories against Russell County. In the first game (12-0), Jade Jones pitched four scoreless innings, striking out eight batters. Katlyn Soltau and Braelynn Brooks added multiple hits. In the second game (16-3), the team recorded 11 hits, with Harrelson, Morgan and Soltau leading the offense.
The final win of the week came against Valley (9-2), with Cailyn Morgan earning the win by surrendering only three hits and two runs while striking out five. Offensive contributions came from Smith, Jones and Agee, who each notched two hits.
BASEBALL
The Opelika baseball team finished the week with a 2-2 record, bringing their overall tally to 8-6. While they faced tough losses against Glenwood (8-13) and Lee-Scott Academy (4-6), the Bulldogs secured wins over Elberta (7-6) and Wetumpka (6-3).
In the game against Glenwood, Slade Clayton impressed with two hits and four RBIs, while Brody Jones contributed two hits, two RBIs and two runs. The Bulldogs bounced back with a close 7-6 victory over Elberta, thanks to Jones’ all-around performance. The senior pitched four innings for the win, scored two runs and drove in one. Slade Clayton, Caleb Peoples, Hank Hudson, Warner McDonald and Ty Hudson also chipped in with hits.
In the matchup against Wetumpka, Bryce Turnham earned the win by pitching five solid innings, with Judson Cherry and Will Brannon closing out the game. Offensively, Jones led with three hits, scoring a run and adding an RBI, while Ty Hudson and Davis Ford recorded multiple hits.
DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL REGISTRATION FOR AGES 13-15 STARTS MARCH 15
Opelika DBB Baseball registration for ages 13-15 will start March 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at Opelikasportsplex.com/athletics. The cost is $50 per player, which assures team placement, jersey and cap. Registration continues through April 15. Anyone interested in coaching please email me at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com
I would like to say congratulations to Craig Montel on his appointment as athletic director at OHS.
D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.