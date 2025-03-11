On the Mark | Week of March 10, 2025

OPINION —

Congratulations to Craig Montel on being named Athletic Director at Opelika High School.

SOCCER

The Opelika High varsity boys soccer team lost to Auburn 5-1 and Enterprise 4-0 last week. The Bulldogs host Central-Phenix City on Thursday, March 17. The girls kick at 6 p.m., with boys to follow.

OPELIKA GOLF FUNDRAISER

Join the OHS golf teams on Friday, March 21, at Pines Crossing for the much-anticipated Golf for Paws event. This is more than just a golf tournament — it’s a day dedicated to making a difference for homeless pets in our community.

The Shotgun Start is at 9 a.m., setting the stage for an exciting day of friendly competition. After your game, savor a mouthwatering lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse, all while knowing you’ve contributed to a worthy cause. Individual tickets are $150 and foursome tickets are $550, lunch included. Secure your spot at weblink.donorperfect.com/GolfforPaws.

Tournament sponsorships are available for $4,000, which includes golf and lunch for 12 players, logos on signage and website, a speaking opportunity and a special social media feature.

Hole sponsorships are $1,000 and include golf and lunch for two players and logo placement at a sponsored hole.

Every sponsorship and every ticket purchased goes to provide shelter, medical care and second chances for animals in need. I am proud to see the Opelika team raise money for such a good cause while promoting golf in the process. If you are interested in playing, donating a raffle item or making a donation, call OHS @ (334) 745-9715.

TRACK & FIELD

Opelika’s track and field team participated in the Wetumpka Invitational last Saturday. The following are OHS athletes that finished in the top 5.

GIRLS:

200 Meter Dash

24.80 – Alieah Nelms, 1st

25.75 – Serenity Rufus, 3rd

400 Meter Dash

1:03.11 – Claire Burke, 4th

1600 Meter Run

5:22.20 – Caroline Couey, 1st

100 Meter Hurdles

16.01 – Makiah Paschal, 4th

300 Meter Hurdles

45.04 – Makiah Paschal, 2nd

High Jump

5-2 – Tierra Agee, 1st

5-0 – Claire Burke, 3rd

Long Jump

18-8.5 – Tierra Agee, 1st

18-2.5 – Kyndall Brundidge, 2nd

Pole Vault

8-6 – Jada Frazier, 2nd

Discus

84-10 – Kaysee Dexter, 5th

Shot Put

35-7 – Legend Fitzpatrick, 1st

BOYS:

200 Meter Dash

22.42 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd

22.44 – Jamel Griffin, 4th

200 Meter Dash

49.26 – Jalen Thomas, 2nd

49.59 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd

52.45 – Jalen Thomas, 5th

400 Meter Dash

49.26 – Jalen Thomas, 2nd

49.59 – Tyrese Pitts, 3rd

1600 Meter Run

4:43.88 – Brantley Turnham, 1st

5:00.36 – Drew Schoonhoven, 5th

110 Meter Hurdles

16.63 – Richard Howard, 5th

Pole Vault

13-4 – Brannon Massey, 1st

11-0 – Richard Howard, 3rd

9-0 – David Smotherman, 5th

Discus

124-3 – Michael Cosgriff, 5th

Javelin

171-0 – Darius Stephens, 1st

SOFTBALL

The Opelika varsity softball team had a standout week, winning four out of six games and improving their overall record to 10-11. Despite tough losses to Glenwood (2-5) and Lee-Scott Academy (0-6), the Lady Bulldogs rallied to dominate their next four games.

In a commanding victory over Loachapoka (23-1), J.Z. Agee had three hits, including a triple, while also earning the win in the circle by allowing only two hits and no earned runs. Supporting the effort were Jas Smith, Katie Harrelson, Cailyn Morgan, Katelyn Foley and Braelynn Brooks, who each contributed two hits.

The Lady Bulldogs continued their winning streak with back-to-back victories against Russell County. In the first game (12-0), Jade Jones pitched four scoreless innings, striking out eight batters. Katlyn Soltau and Braelynn Brooks added multiple hits. In the second game (16-3), the team recorded 11 hits, with Harrelson, Morgan and Soltau leading the offense.

The final win of the week came against Valley (9-2), with Cailyn Morgan earning the win by surrendering only three hits and two runs while striking out five. Offensive contributions came from Smith, Jones and Agee, who each notched two hits.

BASEBALL

The Opelika baseball team finished the week with a 2-2 record, bringing their overall tally to 8-6. While they faced tough losses against Glenwood (8-13) and Lee-Scott Academy (4-6), the Bulldogs secured wins over Elberta (7-6) and Wetumpka (6-3).

In the game against Glenwood, Slade Clayton impressed with two hits and four RBIs, while Brody Jones contributed two hits, two RBIs and two runs. The Bulldogs bounced back with a close 7-6 victory over Elberta, thanks to Jones’ all-around performance. The senior pitched four innings for the win, scored two runs and drove in one. Slade Clayton, Caleb Peoples, Hank Hudson, Warner McDonald and Ty Hudson also chipped in with hits.

In the matchup against Wetumpka, Bryce Turnham earned the win by pitching five solid innings, with Judson Cherry and Will Brannon closing out the game. Offensively, Jones led with three hits, scoring a run and adding an RBI, while Ty Hudson and Davis Ford recorded multiple hits.

DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL REGISTRATION FOR AGES 13-15 STARTS MARCH 15

Opelika DBB Baseball registration for ages 13-15 will start March 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at Opelikasportsplex.com/athletics. The cost is $50 per player, which assures team placement, jersey and cap. Registration continues through April 15. Anyone interested in coaching please email me at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.