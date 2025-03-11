UPDATE: FOUND SAFE

MISSING PERSON ALERT MARCH 11, 2025

BY OPD

OPELIKA, – The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 44-year-old Opelika man. Jeffrey Nathaniel McFarland was last seen near Northwick Lane in Opelika, on the evening of March 7th, 2025. Jeffrey is a white male, approximately 5-foot-8, with chin-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants with a white stripe. If you know the whereabouts of Jeffrey Nathaniel McFarland, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.