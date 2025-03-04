Classroom Observer | Buttercups are blooming with Spring hope

We are still in winter, but it is so special as we are out and about in central Alabama to see the beautiful sunshine yellow colors of buttercups already blooming along the grassy areas of the road and in yards. Oh, how I love the sweet fragrance of these “happy flowers” as they tickle our senses for Spring. A good friend each year lets me come and clip a bouquet of Buttercups which I share with others and bring Spring into my little home. My students and I are ready to celebrate the beginning of Spring as Opelika and Auburn Spring breaks roll in over the next two weeks.

Spring is a very busy time of year with baseball, spring activities, swimming, etc., many times family togetherness gets pushed out of the way. For families a quick family picnic can be added in the schedule of spring time busyness. Picnics too, can take on the form of an inexpensive family activity that is carefully planned out. The youngest of children to your older children enjoy the planning, the outdoors and delicious foods of a picnic. I want to mention that March is “National Nutrition Month” this is an opportunity for parents to explain to children what are healthy foods. Whether there are just two family members or more, take the time with your child to enjoy a special togetherness time that a picnic offers. It is so neat to dine under the sky as you listen to croaking frogs, the chirping crickets and the colors and signs of nature all around. Opelika and Auburn have many beautiful parks for families to enjoy a picnic.

Even your infants and toddlers can be a part of the meal planning process. It’s best to keep the meal simple to tasty foods that both children and adults enjoy. Language skills and thinking skills can be developed and encouraged when planning a family picnic. Making a list of foods that they would like to take on their picnic can be a part of a language arts lesson. Too, letting them see the list as you go over the different foods they want to bring can encourage reading readiness in your young preschooler.

Picnic baskets whatever form or size are not that expensive. Picnic baskets can be made from brown paper bags, vegetable baskets and actual picnic baskets can be purchased very inexpensively. Ask your child what is needed in the picnic basket. Guide them to respond to simple necessities of plates, cups, utensils, napkins and wipes to clean hands. Let your young child count out the necessities that are needed for your family and friends, this is a math lesson. Have your youngest child place the items in the picnic basket. This teaches that young preschooler about sorting or even patterning. Be sure to grab a quilt or blanket for your infant to crawl on, bring the stroller as well. One thing young children love to bring is their favorite stuffed toy such as a teddy bear. As a teacher, I have always loved to take Teddy Bear Picnics with my young students.

When you get to your picnic destination let your young child set the table. This covers the math skills of one-to one correspondence and patterning. “Can you Remember Game?” is an excellent memory and comprehension exercise. You put a tablecloth, blanket or towel in the middle of an area. Put several items under the cover that you bring on the picnic. Let the children see the full group of items. Have your child or children close their eyes as you remove some of the items. Lift the tablecloth and have the children guess what you have removed. Young children love this game!

We are blessed in our community to have very pleasant breezy weather. Every year I like to remind families to make or buy and fly kites as a wonderful spring activity. This can be part of the family picnic.

It is wonderful and breath-taking to see how nature is displaying beauty too. Getting back to the beautiful flowers in our community go on a nature field trip around the yard or neighborhood. Gather different flowers and have the children group them according to the kind of flowers or color of flowers. They can also smell the flowers and describe what they smell. This is an opportunity to talk about the different parts of the flowers. Point out the petal, stem, leaf and root of a flower. Explain to children how the flower receives water.

Children love to observe butterflies flying around, safely observing the hard working ants and snails while listening to frogs croaking. Spring is truly bursting out all over for us to enjoy!

Beth Pinyerd has taught children in early childhood for many years. She holds a Masters in Education.