Auburn Chamber announces annual awards

AUBURN — Each year the Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the Auburn business community and an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year, applaud outstanding area businesses and look forward to the year ahead. This year’s meeting, held at The Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, featured remarks by the following:

Richmond Gunter, 2024 chair of the Auburn Chamber; Pastor Eric Zellner, Christ Presbyterian Church; Taylor Britton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate; Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber; Mayor Ron Anders, city of Auburn; and Eloise Stewart, 2025 chair of the Auburn Chamber. The meeting was presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate and sponsored by Alabama Power, Auburn Bank, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, LaMar Wealth Management, Prewett Pest Control and SouthState Bank.

The awards presented at this year’s Annual Meeting are as follows:

Eagle Awards — Eagle Awards are presented to businesses or individuals who have made broad contributions to the Auburn community. Recipients must be members of the Auburn Chamber and in business in Auburn for no less than five years.

Recipients have made an impact in our community through at least one of the following categories:

Educational growth for employees and community, Job opportunities, Charitable contributions, Civic contribution or Aesthetic contribution via building and landscaping. The winners are as follows:

Achievement Center — Job Opportunity

CARE Humane Society — Civic Contribution

Well Red Second Story — Aesthetic Contribution

Global K9 — Civic Contribution

Country’s Barbeque – Aesthetic Contribution

Young Businessperson of the Year — Vic Patel, Auburn Hospitality; This award was initiated in 1994 to recognize a young businessperson for his or her achievement early in business.

Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award — Auburn Coca-Cola United; Created in 2002, the Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award recognizes and honors an invaluable leader in industry.

• Teague Award (Volunteer of the Year) — Jay Lockhart, Hilton Garden Inn; The Teague Award, created in 1991, is named for Sam Teague, past chair, a chamber diplomat, member of the board of directors and the ultimate volunteer. This award serves as the chamber’s “Volunteer of the Year” award and is presented annually to an outstanding volunteer. Diplomat of the Year — Amanda Edge, MidSouth Bank; The Diplomats serve as the Auburn Chamber’s core group of volunteers and make everything we do possible. Our volunteers are our hosts, our helpers and our representatives.

Spirit of Auburn Award — Dr. Dell Crosby, Mercy Medical Clinic; The Spirit of Auburn award was established in 2002 to honor an individual or group for his or her special contribution to the community.

Chairman’s Award — Rene Waldrop, Our House; The Chairman’s Award is the Auburn Chamber’s highest honor and is presented to an individual based on his/her outstanding achievement, leadership, loyalty and dedication to the Auburn community.

The event concluded with the ceremonial passing of the gavel from Richmond Gunter of Muncie, Mattson & Gunter, P.C. to Eloise Stewart of Eloise Design Co.

Congratulations to all the winners.

ABOUT THE AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that provides resources and opportunities for both businesses and working professionals to connect and grow in Auburn.

For more information on the Auburn Chamber, visit www.auburnchamber.com and follow @auburnchamber on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.