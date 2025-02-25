Pre-registration underway for ‘Book It for Drake’ 5K & Fun Run

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Get ready to lace up your running shoes and hit the pavement for a good cause at the 6th annual Book It for Drake 5K and Fun Run happening on Saturday, March 29, at Town Creek Park in Auburn.

Run, walk or simply hang out to help strengthen educational resources for Auburn City Schools students at this AORTA-sponsored event.

Pre-registration is open now through March 15 at the website: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/BookItForDrake. The cost for the 5K is $20 for ACS employees and students, $30 for the general public. Pre-registration for the Fun Run is $20. On race day, registration for both races will increase to $45.

Packet pickup for those who pre-registered will be Friday, March 28, at Drake Middle School from 3:45 p.m. (after bus dismissal) until 6 p.m., as well as at the Town Creek pavilion beginning at 7 a.m. on race day. The fun run will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.