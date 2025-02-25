Education Briefs | Week of Feb. 24, 2025

ATLANTA — Joshua Bramblett of Auburn was named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for this honor, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.

ADELPHI, Maryland — University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 5,900 students worldwide in the fall 2024 term, including Rebekah Dawn Andryusky Marcum of Auburn, who earned a B.S. degree in psychology.

TROY — Troy University held commencement ceremonies for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2024-2025 academic year. Local students who graduated include Magdalene Crump, Kayley Garner and Nayankumar Patel, all of Auburn; Phillip Long, Britton Whatley and Audrey Matthews, all of Opelika; and Jerrod Wilson of Smiths Station.

KENNESAW, Georgia — Kimora Rowell of Opelika has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement. Rowell is majoring in accounting. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

KENNESAW, Georgia — Colby Evans of Opelika has been named to the Kennesaw State University Fall 2024 President’s List. Evans is majoring in cybersecurity. To qualify for the President’s List, students must achieve a term grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Among the 1,500 students who graduated from Mississippi State University in December 2024 were Lauren Besong of Auburn, who received the Master of Arts degree, and Alanna Nicholson of Auburn received the Bachelor of Science degree.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) announced his nomination of 57 Alabama students to multiple U.S. service academies as part of the class of 2029. Local nominees to the U.S. Air Force Academy include John David Dallas of Auburn High School, son of Doug and Heather Dallas, and John Willis Parsons of Auburn High School, son of Robert and Ashley Parsons. Local nominees to the U.S. Military Academy include Emily Minh Chau Tran of Alabama School of Math & Science, daughter of Nam Tran of Auburn, and Savannah Grace Trejo of Auburn High School, daughter of Charles and Jazzmin Trejo. Madison Lydia Walz of Auburn High School, daughter of Paul and Heather Walz, received nominations to both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

LIVINGSTON — The University of West Alabama has announced more than 400 outstanding undergraduate students named to the President’s List for the Fall 2024 academic semester. The President’s List recognizes undergraduate students with grade-point averages of 3.80 or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours. Local students included on the list are Jacquelyn McCormick of Auburn, who is majoring in special education; Griffin McLean of Auburn, who is majoring in business administration; Kristin Trant of Auburn, who is majoring in elementary education; Kira Morgan of Cusseta, who is majoring in early childhood/elementary education; and Seungweon Jeong of Opelika, who is majoring in chemistry.

LIVINGSTON — The University of West Alabama has announced outstanding undergraduate students named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List, which recognizes undergraduate students with grade-point averages between 3.25 and 3.79 on at least 12 semester credit hours. Local students included on the list are Julia Austin of Auburn, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies; Mason Hiller of Auburn, who is majoring in athletic training; Kristin Simpson of Opelika, who is majoring in early childhood/elementary education; and Timothy Thomas of Salem, who is majoring in computer engineering technology.

LA MIRADA, California — Susanna Washburn of Auburn, majoring in music, was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List, which honors students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher on 12 or more credit hours with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.