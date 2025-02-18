Opelika Main Street awards small business grants

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street announces implementation of AL Spark, an exciting Main Street Alabama initiative supported by the Small Business Administration.

AL Spark is designed to energize emerging and growing businesses in designated Main Street Alabama communities across the state. By empowering locally directed business development, this new marketing grant program is dedicated to igniting the potential of small businesses and entrepreneurs in our state, ensuring our communities thrive while maintaining their unique character. AL Spark serves through three key programs: Livewire (business development), Bright Ideas (business pitch competition) and Illuminate (marketing grants).

Illuminate’s business marketing grants ensure local businesses shine bright in the marketplace. The following businesses completed the online marketing courses and will receive an AL Spark Illuminate marketing grant of $1,000, thanks to the resources provided by Main Street Alabama and the Small Business Administration: