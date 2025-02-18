Crown Trophy engraves love into gifts and keepsakes

BY LOGAN HURSTON

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — After 25 years in business, Crown Trophy in Auburn is under new ownership. Michael and Camila Tonks purchased the trophy and engraving store in November 2024 from the original owner, Kris Kirk.

The Tonks moved to Auburn from Colorado, and Michael works as a mechanical engineer while Camila is a medical aesthetician. After four years of living in Auburn, the couple was looking to become more involved in the community. After seeing a video on social media that talked about buying established businesses, the Tonks settled on Crown Trophy.

“We looked into the business, and it had everything we wanted,” said Michael. “We always wanted to be our own bosses. Kris was looking to retire and this business already had dedicated clients and a storefront.”

When the Tonks bought Crown Trophy, they had no previous experience with engraving.

Luckily, Kirk stayed with the business in a part-time capacity, helping with engravings and the transition between owners. Kirk is currently teaching his apprentice how to engrave, and the Tonks hope to hire another engraver and teach them the process.

“We engrave whatever the customer wants,” said Camila. “December was crazy because of Christmas. We engraved books, bibles, ornaments, cups and even a sword. It’s great to see how much a personal touch can change a gift. We’ve seen people cry whenever they receive the gifts. That really makes our day.”

What the Tonks lack in engraving experience they make up with business sense. The Tonks have already launched Instagram and Facebook pages and look to engage with the community.

“When you come into Crown Trophy, we don’t want it to just be a showroom where you pick something off the wall and get it engraved,” said Michael. “We want to make a personal gift that means something for our customers. We want them to come in with an idea and we expand on it.”

Crown Trophy is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Visit the store at 1959 Opelika Road or check it out online at crowntrophy.com or on social media.