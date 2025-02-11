Education Briefs

ADELPHI, Maryland — The University of Maryland Global Campus announced students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List: Jessica Search Rafanan and Michael Walker, both of Smiths Station, and Charles Wochomurka of Opelika.

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Mississippi State University released honors lists for fall semester 2024. Stephen Cleveland, Alanna Nicholson and Halli Harris, all of Auburn, and Ann Halverson of Opelika were named to the Deans’ List for achieving a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 on 12 hours of coursework. Mary Newland of Opelika and Camille Taylor and Katherine Barlow, both of Auburn, were named to the President’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or better.

VALDOSTA, Georgia — Eric Watts of Opelika and Mileia Watts of Auburn were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List, an honor for which students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more coursework hours.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University has named Cait Hall of Phenix City to the Fall 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll. Hall is a freshman Kinesiology major. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee — Austin Peay State University congratulates Aidan Platt of Auburn, whose hard work and commitment to academic excellence has paid off. APSU has offered Aidan a scholarship for the 2025-2026 academic year.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 6,400 under-graduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 267th Commencement exercises in December 2024. Local students receiving degrees were James Caldwell of Smiths Station and Inkyu Kim of Auburn.

ATLANTA — Benet Harris of Opelika was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

ATLANTA — Naeim Mahjouri of Auburn earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.