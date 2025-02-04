Sara Kate Speakman wins fitness scholarship, Spirit Award at state DYW pageant

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Sara Kate Speakman, a senior at Lee-Scott Academy and the 2025 Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Lee County, competed against 43 other participants at the state program. The Distinguished Young Women of Alabama competition was held Jan. 24-25 in Montgomery. Contestants were evaluated in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, self-expression and fitness.

Speakman was named as a top eight finalist, and she received a scholarship award in the fitness category. Additionally, she received the Spirit Award, which is given to the participant who best embodies the ideals of the program. The Spirit Award is a special recognition because it is voted on by the other participants rather than determined by the judging panel.

In total, she received $2,000 in cash scholarships from the DYW of Alabama program. Combined with her awards from winning the DYW of Lee County program, Speakman has received $6,650 to use toward her college education. Speakman aspires to pursue a career in dance as either a choreographer, dancer or studio owner.

ABOUT DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Its mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities throughout the local, state, and national levels, connecting participants with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and preparing them for success after high school.

The Distinguished Young Women of Lee County program is currently accepting applications from the class of 2026. It is free to apply, and current high school juniors are encouraged to email lee@distinguishedyw.org for more information.