On the Mark | Feb. 6, 2025

As the chilly season winds down, Opelika’s athletes are making their last strides, jumps, and throws before spring sports kick off. This weekend saw the conclusion of the Indoor Track season, while wrestling and basketball are set to finish up before March ends, making way for the next wave of competitions.

Indoor Track Highlights

The Opelika High Indoor Track Team represented us proudly at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Meet held at Birmingham’s CrossPlex. Here are the standout performances:

60 Meter Dash

Serenity Rufus: 7.73 (4th)

400 Meter Dash

Alieah Nelms: 55.78 (2nd)

Ava Thomas: 58.98 (6th)

3200 Meter Run

Caroline Couey: 11:18.98 (4th)

60 Meter Hurdles

Makiah Paschal: 9.67 (7th)

High Jump

Kyndall Brundidge: 5-2 (5th)

Long Jump

Kyndall Brundidge: 16-1.25 (12th)

Triple Jump

Kyndall Brundidge: 37-11.5 (5th)

Memshallyah Weaver: 33-11.5 (12th)

Shot Put

Legend Fitzpatrick: 33-8.75 (6th)

Boys Triple Jump

Braeden Dowdell: 41-10 (8th)

Boys Pole Vault

Brannon Massey: 12-6 (7th)

Boys Shot Put

Ericson (Moni) Thomas: 44-9.5 (9th)

Middle School Basketball

The Opelika Middle School eighth-grade basketball team wrapped up an impressive season with a 13-1 record. Head coach Dustin Ferguson praised the players for their dedication and hard work. Here are some game highlights:

OMS 41, Smiths 12

OMS 30, Auburn 41

OMS 38, Alex City 36

OMS 54, Lanett 19

OMS34, Callaway 24

Leading scorers:

Nasir Billingsley (#12)

Thad Thomas (#3)

London Ray (#22)

Kaiden Jones (#13)

High School Basketball

The Opelika girls basketball team faced tough opponents, losing to Central 60-35 and Auburn 71-43. Key players included Tyra Pitts, scoring 11 points, and Claire Barber, leading with 10 points. The girls played Central-Phenix City in the Area tournament opening round, with the result pending at press time.

The Opelika Boys’ Basketball team also had a challenging week, losing to Central-Phenix City 77-56 and Auburn 67-62 in overtime. Despite blowing a 15-point lead, the team showed resilience. They face Auburn in the Area Tournament on February 6 in Phenix City.

Super 7 Host Update

Exciting news for high school football fans: the AHSAA Central Board of Control has added Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium to the Super 7 rotation. This stadium joins Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, ensuring that the Super 7 will have a thrilling home through 2028.

Youth Baseball Registration

Registration is now open for the 2025 Opelika Diamond Youth Baseball season. This league is for ages 6-12, with evaluations starting on February 15. Visit Opelika Dixie Youth for more details.

As we bid farewell to the winter sports season, let’s cheer on our athletes in their final competitions and gear up for an exciting spring!

