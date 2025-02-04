Obituaries | Week of Feb. 4, 2025

THOMAS E. WOOD

Thomas E. Wood, 63, passed away on Jan. 24, 2025, at his home in Opelika.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wood; brothers, Benjamin James (Marty) Wood and Daniel (Lori) Wood; sisters, Christina Green and Rebecca Spencer; aunts, Jerri Wood and Mary Stephenson; uncle, Clifford Wood; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following at Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Jackie Prickett will officiate.

The family would like to thank all of their closest family and friends, Toland Construction Company, Jay, Matt, Dan and all the employees of Wood Drywall.

CAROLYN WATSON

Carolyn Watson went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2025, after an extensive battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born July 11, 1938, in Mangham, Louisiana, to Coyle and Myrtis Reese, the oldest of three children. After receiving her degree in Home Economics from Auburn University, she worked in Terrell Dining Hall on the university’s campus before joining her husband Harold to run the daily operations of three family-owned businesses. Carolyn and Harold were high school sweethearts and enjoyed nearly 63 years of wedded bliss before he preceded her in his death.

Carolyn enjoyed sewing, reading and cheering on the Auburn Tigers, especially basketball, throughout the years. Her family is not sure that any referee ever got a call right when it came to the Tigers. Carolyn also loved to travel. She and Harold travelled extensively when he retired to many areas outside of the U.S. She was also an active member of her Sunday school class at Auburn United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering at the church in various capacities.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her daughter Vicki Whelchel. She is survived by her son, Doug (D’Anne); beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Mendez (Chris), Trenton Donnelly and Ryan and Reese Watson; great-granddaughter, Eva Mendez; brother, Frank Reese (Joanna); sister, Claudia Banks (Kenneth) and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. in the Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Brian Mercer, husband of Carolyn’s niece, Shelley Banks Mercer, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of choice.

STANTON L. SHIRLEY

Lt. Stanton Leslie Shirley, 69, of Deatsville passed away Feb. 1 after a battle with liver cancer.

Stan was born Nov. 6, 1955, to the late Herschel and Elizabeth Shirley in Knoxville, Tennessee. After Stan graduated from Bearden High School in 1974, he went on to study civil engineering at the University of Tennessee. After graduating as a member of Chi Epsilon, the National Civil Engineering Honor Society, he enlisted with the Navy, where he served as a proud member of the Seabees, was decorated as a sharpshooter and completed officer candidate school. After completing his military service, he was employed at ADEM, where he served in many roles and departments for 30 years until retiring in 2022.

Stan and Martha Lambert married in March 1994. Stan was an incredibly kind man, loyal employee, devoted husband and loving grandfather, whose heart was completely given to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved all things nature and outdoors and greatly enjoyed reading on the porch or alongside of the pond at his farm in Camp Hill.

Stan was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Martha; brother, Mark Shirley; sister, Suzanne Shirley; stepchildren, Eliot Kendzierski and Holly Bush (Brad); and grandchildren, Malachi and Ashleigh Kendzierski, Sarah Grace Waldrip (Andrew) and Dalan Bush.

A memorial service will be held at Hunting Ridge Church of God in Prattville on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Family Sunshine Center in Montgomery, an organization Stan felt very strongly about where he served many volunteer hours.

DR. TIMOTHY RAY BOOSINGER

Dr. Timothy Ray Boosinger, 74, of Auburn passed away Jan. 27, 2025, after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer and its complications.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Elby Alex Boosinger and Merileen Walker Boosinger. He grew up in Forest Grove, Oregon. At the age of 13 his family moved to Indianapolis, where he attended T. C. Howe High School and met the love of his life, Marcia, in junior year chemistry class. They married after their freshman years at two different colleges, and after a sophomore year together at Indiana University, they transferred to Purdue University where Tim graduated veterinary school in 1976.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a captain in the Veterinary Corps, serving on active duty at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri. Tim served for a total of 20 years, three years on active duty and 17 years in the reserves, and he retired in 1996 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

In 1979 he returned to Purdue and received his Ph.D. in veterinary pathology in 1983, whereupon he joined the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine faculty as an assistant professor of pathobiology. He became a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists in 1987 and was internationally recognized as an expert in bone and joint pathology and in foodborne bacteria causing illness of humans.

After a decade of service to the university’s teaching and research mission, Tim was promoted to full professor and named Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in 1993. He served as dean from 1995 to 2011. He was recognized as Purdue University’s Distinguished Alumnus in 2004. He continued his service to Auburn University as provost and chief academic officer from 2011 until his retirement in 2018. He liked to say that he flunked retirement several times, as demonstrated by his various appointments at Clemson University from 2018-2025, serving as interim dean of two colleges and in several capacities as special assistant to the provost, most recently as co-chair of the Clemson College of Veterinary Medicine Steering Committee.

In addition to all his professional success, Tim had many talents and interests. He and his wife were inveterate travelers, having been to all seven continents with Antarctica his favorite. He loved river cruises and liked nothing better than to sit up top on the ship with a glass of good red wine and watch the world go by. His bucket list of places yet to visit was long and varied. Tim loved anything to do with being on the ocean or the lake. He was an excellent sailor and owned several boats at Lake Martin, the last of which he kept at the family’s lake cabin, his happy place and the site of dozens of joyful times with family and friends.

Tim was a handyman par excellence with the ability to build or fix almost anything around the house. He was a compassionate and loving soul who never met a stranger. His love of family was immense, and he adored reunions, weddings and Christmases together. He always knew the right thing to say in any situation, and his incredibly good judgment and decision making made him the stellar leader everyone knew him to be.

Tim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia; two daughters, Andrea Blau (David) and Amy Rogers (Scott); beloved grandchildren, Aaron and Anna Blau and Colin and Caroline Rogers; siblings, Linda Inks of Indianapolis, Indiana, Vickie Edwards of Portland, Oregon, John Boosinger of Raleigh, North Carolina, and numerous dear sisters- and brothers- in- law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s honor to the Presbyterian Community Ministry, 143 E. Thach Avenue, Auburn AL 36830, or to a memorial fund to honor Dr. Boosinger’s contributions to the College of Veterinary Medicine (giving@vetmed.auburn.edu or (334) 844-1446).

GRETCHEN GAYLOR TINDELL

Gretchen Elizabeth Gaylor Tindell, 49, passed away Jan. 21, 2025, in Auburn after an extended illness.

Gretchen is survived by her beloved husband, James Tindell; children Logan Tindell (Lucian) of Greenville, S.C., and Lucas Tindell (Sydney) of Opelika; her mother, Jane Gaylor of Auburn; sisters Mary Kathryn Besong (Scott) of Auburn and Amy Gaylor Helton of Douglasville, Georgia; a brother- and two sisters-in-law; a precious father-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gretchen was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Jim Gaylor; two uncles; two cherished brothers-in-law, and her mother-in-law.

Gretchen was born on Nov. 7, 1975, in Opelika. A proud alumna of both Auburn High School and Auburn University, she loved to travel and was known for hosting friends with warmth and joy. Through her love of cooking, most specially with her famous cheese straws and delectable cheesecakes, Gretchen was able to express a unique love to her family, friends and acquaintances. She spent many years working for Auburn City Schools, where she built lasting friendships which she held dear.

In their 24-year partnership, Gretchen and James celebrated 18 years of marriage on July 7, 2024, an endearing relationship filled with love, laughter and adventure. Together, they enjoyed traveling near and far, leaving behind a trail of friends and memories.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m., preceded by a reception for the receiving of family and friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the parish hall. The Rev. Pete Burgess will officiate.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family will accept flowers; however, donations may also be made in memoriam to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or to a charity of personal choice.

LINDA M. STODGHILL LOHMEYER

Linda M Stodghill Lohmeyer, 70, passed away at The Bethany House on Jan. 26, 2025.

Linda was born in Lafayette, was a member of Pine Grove Church and was employed with Lee Obstetrics & Gynecology as Dr. William Golden’s nurse for more than 23 years. She was loved by many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Lohmeyer; parents, Marvin H. and Naomia S. Stodghill; brothers, Harold L. Stodghill, J. David Stodghill, M. Ray Stodghill and Floyd D. Stodghill; and sisters, Margaret S. Henderson, Sylvia S. Earle and Marie S. Hunt.

Linda is survived by her sons, Brian L. Ambrus and Marc A. Ambrus; daughter, Brandi Simpson; grandchildren, Jadon L. Ambrus, Destiny Ambrus and Dylan Simpson; sister, Betty S. Walker; and brothers, William M. Stodghill, Vernon T. (Glenda) Stodghill, Roy H. Stodghill and K. Virgil Stodghill.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon at Pine Grove Church, with Pastor Ricky Thomaston officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pine Grove Church.

BILLY SMITH

Billy Smith, 71, passed away at his home on Jan. 31, 2025. He was born March 12, 1953.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Flora Smith; sisters, Glady Winston and Delanie Easterling; and brothers Bud Smith and J.R. Smith.

Billy Wayne is survived by son, Steven (Shannon) Smith; grandsons, Josh Chappell, Sam Smith; granddaughter, Savana Thompson; daughter, Stephanie (Lee) Chappell; grandsons, Jonathan, Jared and Jackson Chappell; son, Patrick Parmer; grandson, Taylor Parmer; granddaughter, Faith Choron; daughter, Kristy (Ricky) Robertson; grandson, Jason Clark; granddaughter, Tara Robertson (deceased); daughter, Janice (Junior) Decker; grandsons, Nathan and Zachary Decker; granddaughter, Kaylee Decker and great-grandchildren, Fisher Choron, Alaina and Avery Thompson.

A service was held Feb. 4 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following in Alexander City at Hillview Cemetery.

DAISY “SNOW” WOODRUFF

Mrs. Daisy “Snow” Woodruff transitioned to her heavenly home Jan. 31, 2025, at the age of 94.

She was born July 31, 1930, in Eclectic. She lived a blessed life in LaGrange, Georgia, as the store manager for Busch’s Jewelers for 40+ years and then resided in Opelika for 20+ years where she spent time with her family, enjoyed gardening and loved watching Hallmark movies and the Atlanta Braves. She loved sweets and her cat, Bubba. She was known as “Nannie” to her grandchildren and “Snow Baby” to her friends and siblings. One word to describe Nannie’s battle from a stroke was HOPE. She will be deeply missed by so many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Woodruff, her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Mann (Allen Mann); grandchildren, Richie Mann (Mandy Bledsoe), Ali Mann and Josh Mann; and brother, Don Taunton.

Celebration of life service was held Feb. 3 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, with graveside service following at Pleasant Grove in Eclectic.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

JOHN J. FRANCISCO

John J. Francisco, a devoted father, distinguished Air Force veteran and longtime airline captain, passed away peacefully in Auburn at the age of 92.

Born in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1932, John later attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) on a track scholarship while earning his bachelor’s degree in education. He received an aerospace safety degree from the University of Southern California, where he was recognized as the top distinguished student in his class.

John proudly served his country as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years, retiring with the rank of Major. Following his military service, he spent two years working with the CIA before transitioning to a long and accomplished career in commercial aviation. He moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and spent 26 years with American Airlines, initially serving as a captain based out of New York and later as a chief pilot based out of Dallas/Fort Worth.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Ann Francisco. He is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Pickrell (Tim) of Tucson, Arizona, and Kathryn Stokes and Patsy Young (Greg) of Auburn; six cherished grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren,

Michael Pielacha (Dayna) of Tucson, John Stokes (Taylor) Julie Lewis (Stan) of Birmingham and Jake Stokes, Bryan Young (Stacy) and Andrea Hays (Brandon), all of Auburn.

Later in life, John remained actively engaged in his community. He was a dedicated member of Rotary International and a faithful servant in his local church, where he served as an usher for many years.

John’s legacy is one of service, integrity and love for his family. His wisdom, humor and unwavering commitment to those he held dear will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private family service will be held to honor his life. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JAMES “DOUG” VAUGHAN

James Douglas “Doug” Vaughan passed away at home on Jan. 29, 2025. He had recently celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 5 with many of his friends and family.

Born in Opelika to Hosea Frederick Vaughan and Eva Mae Wright Vaughan, he lived a long and fruitful life. He attended school in Opelika and Beauregard and graduated from Clift High School in Opelika. During his senior year in high school he also drove the school bus!

Although he had a deferment for farming during WWII, he chose to join the Army Air Corps and qualified for pilot training. He went to B29 Flight Engineer School in Amarillo, Texas. The war ended before he was deployed, and he was discharged Nov. 7, 1945. He moved back home to Opelika and was a mechanic and a substitute mail carrier until he joined the FBI and moved to Washington D.C. in 1946. He worked days and went to night school at Ben Franklin University studying accounting and law. On long weekends, he hitchhiked home to see his then-girlfriend, Bette Ann Moore, and returned to D.C. on the train. He and Bette married on June 25, 1948, right after she graduated high school. She was the love of his life. He took a job as a mail carrier with the Opelika Post Office, and together they raised three daughters. They were married 72 years until her death in April 2021.

He retired after 30 years of service with the Postal Service. He was an active member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club and was a member of First Methodist Church in Opelika.

Lovingly known as Daddy or PaPa, he had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing games. He and Bette were avid Bridge players, and they were both ruthless at Dominoes. His family was dear to him, and he loved nothing better than having everyone around him at home, listening to his many interesting and often funny stories of a life well lived. If you took a ride with him in the car, he could tell you stories about almost every house and property in Lee County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, daughter and son-in-law Anne Norman (Jim) and daughter Nancy Myers.

He is survived by his daughter, Joy Bowles; grandchildren, David Norman, Andrew Myers (Heather Hardison), Anna Myers (Jimmy Cook), Jared Bowles and Carly Marken (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Archer Bowles and Josie Marken.

A funeral service was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Feb. 3, followed by a graveside service at Rosemere Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church of Opelika or a charity of your choice.

BETTY SMITH FREEMAN

Betty Smith Freeman, 85, of Opelika died peaceably on Jan. 27, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness.

Betty was born in Macon County on Nov. 25, 1939, to Elizabeth Groce Smith and O.W. Smith. She worked for and retired from the City of Opelika Light and Power.

Betty received tremendous enjoyment by spending time with her Hardees breakfast friends, monthly dumpling dinners and time with her church family. She was always eager to plan meals with her family, friends and church. Some of her most enjoyable memories were from participating in church functions and family gatherings.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Freeman, and sisters, Juanita Mask and Patricia Lawler. She is survived by a brother, Hugh Smith of Waverly, and two sisters, Sandra Henderson of Opelika and Darlene Hutson of Galveston, Texas.

A graveside service was held Jan. 31 at Garden Hills Cemetery, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, 4009 Lee Road 391, Opelika, AL 36804.

RAYMOND JAMES DECKER

Raymond James Decker, 65, was born Dec. 12, 1959, and passed away Jan. 19, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie (Doug) Parris; cousins; Linda (Ronald) Dewberry, Virginia Waldrip and David Waldrip; nieces, Nonie Miranda (Roy) Long and Shonda Parris; and numerous other loved ones.

A graveside service was held Jan. 29 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, with Roy Cleveland Long Jr. officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

The family requests no flowers, donations may be sent to the U.S. Army.

RHONDA SEARCY EDWARDS

Rhonda Searcy Edwards, 80, passed away in Auburn on Jan. 22, 2025.

She was born and raised in Trussville and enjoyed growing up there surrounded by family and lots of cousins. She was a stay-at-home mother and spent her life dedicated to her family. As her children got older, she went to work in cosmetics at Parisian, Rich’s and Saks Fifth Avenue in Birmingham. She spent a short time living in Wyoming and Montana to be closer to her grandchildren. She moved to Auburn in 2015 and became an active Dream Team Member at Church of the Highlands. She fostered dozens of puppies over the years in Auburn that brought her so much joy and entertainment. She was a selfless woman, and her beautiful smile and generous heart will be missed.

She will forever be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion of her three children, Dave Edwards Jr., Janie Edwards Mattheis and Ryan (Charity) Edwards; four precious grandchildren, Madison & Emory Edwards and Vivienne & Sigmund Mattheis, who adored their ‘Gigi’; and three loyal fur babies Apollo, Coco and Jolene. She remained very close to her brother, David Searcy (Mary Ross) of Hoover, and looked forward to their daily phone conversations about the news and Auburn University sports.

She will return to Trussville to rest in eternity with her husband of 37 years, David Emory Edwards. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the CARE Human Society, 1140 Ware Dr., Auburn, AL 36832, www.carehumane.org.

JIMMY C. MORGAN

Jimmy C. Morgan went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2025, after an extensive battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jimmy was born May 3, 1947, in Brantley, Alabama. He graduated from Auburn University in 1969. Jimmy was a long-time employee of Uniroyal/Michelin and after retirement worked at Jean Morgan and Associates. He loved his family, the beach, golf, Auburn Tigers and meeting with the Church @ Opelika.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Sarah Morgan; brother, Jerry Morgan; former wife, Jean Morgan; and daughter, Carla Davis.

He leaves a loving and extensive family to celebrate his life: wife, Gale Hunter Morgan; sons, Jason Morgan (Kimberly), Chad Morgan (Wendy) and Rob Lumpkin (Carina); daughters, Katie McCrary (Brett), Karen Flournoy (Allen) and son- in-law Clint Davis; grandchildren, Chase Davis (Kim), Chandler Davis (Nicole) Kallen Grigsby, Collins, Davis and Audrey Morgan and A.J. McCrary; great-grandchildren, Colt, Harper, Livvy, Graham, Hudson and Carter Davis and Gunner and Parker Grigsby.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 1 at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Tippett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Church @ Opelika, P.O. Box 1822, Opelika, AL 36803.

STEPHEN E. RUTLAND

Stephen Elliott Rutland, 68, of Auburn passed away Jan. 26, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center following a prolonged battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born on Jan. 20, 1957, to the late Gene and Leonora Rutland, Steve was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless early mornings and late afternoons making just one more cast and looking for that one last deer or bird to set his sights on. But it wasn’t so much about the fish and game, but rather the strong bonds he built with so many family members and friends. The only thing Steve loved more was Rita, his wife of 39 years.

Steve was born in Talladega, but moved to Auburn at a very early age. In his formative years, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 15 in Auburn. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1975 then attended Southern Union Community College, where he also happily doubled as the school’s bus driver from Opelika to Wadley. He was employed by Craftmaster Printers for 20 years and then worked in the Carpentry Department at Auburn University for 10 years before his diagnosis caused early retirement.

Along with his father for many years, Steve was a longtime member and secretary/treasurer of the Auburn Bassmasters Fishing Club, which was one of the first clubs affiliated with B.A.S.S. Nation. Steve was known to make some of his own rods and lures, and he used them in all-day fishing tournaments at large lakes and locally as a Gold member of Lake Auburn and Lake Ogletree.

Steve also enjoyed hunting and the great fellowship he had with members of his hunting group. The outdoors also saw Steve volunteer his time at Camp ASCCA where he mentored children to become future outdoor enthusiasts. Another way Steve’s affinity for the outdoors shown through was with rock hounding. His love of rocks even led him to become a self-taught stone faceter and a member of the East Alabama Gem and Mineral Society. Other hobbies Steve held were woodworking and birdwatching.

Steve was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Becky Atkinson.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; stepmother, Elizabeth Rutland; sister, Genna (Doug) Mitchell; stepbrother, John Atkinson; stepsister, Teresa (Donna) Dickman; sons, Antiown (Jessica) Cook and Anthony (Kimberly) Cook; grandson, Dalton (Chandler) Cook; granddaughters, BriAnna Cook, Makayla (Andrew) Gardener, Ansley Cook; grandsons, Kaleb, Kade and Jaxon; four greatgrandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Jan. 31 at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 915 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn, AL 36830.

JACQUELINE DELL VARNER

Jacqueline Dell Varner was the eldest child of three born to the late James William and Dell Varner on July 11, 1937. She passed away Jan. 27, 2025, at the age of 87.

She graduated from Opelika High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn University. While in college, she pledged Tri Delta and remained a part of the sorority for her adult life.

Jacqueline was a member of the Daughters of the America Revolution (DAR), U.S. Daughters of 1812 and UDC, as well as the Opelika Garden Club, Opelika Historic Preservation Society, Trinity Church and other various clubs. Her interests included traveling with family and friends and genealogy.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marianne and her beloved dogs Rufus, Gracie and Zoe. She is survived by her brother, Bill (Alliene); nieces Susan (Javier Villar) and Sarah; great-nephew Will Varner and great-dog nieces Zoey and Nikki.

A funeral service was held Jan. 30 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Shelby Ward and Ann Mims helped keep Jacqueline’s spirits up as she was living at Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. In the past month, Chattahoochee Hospice helped keep her comfortable. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Chaplain Michael, hospice nurse Susan, personal assistant Kim and Morningside Assisted Living Director Eunice.

DR. JAMES (JIM) TAYLOR

Dr. James H. (Jim) Taylor was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, and passed away on Jan. 27, 2025.

Dr. Jim was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn, where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict and was president of the Auburn Lions Club 1972-73.

He graduated from Belmont (Mississippi) High School in 1946 and received a B.S. in agricultural engineering from Mississippi State University in 1951. He worked eight years for International Harvester Co. in Memphis before moving his family to Auburn in 1959 for graduate study. He received the first Ph.D. in 1964 in what is now the Bio-Systems Engineering Department.

In 1978, in celebration of Mississippi State University’s 100 years, Dr. Taylor was selected as one of 30 Engineers of the Century in MSU’s College of Engineering.

Dr. Taylor spent 30 years as a research engineer with the USDA-ARS National Soil Dynamics Laboratory and adjunct professor on the AU Graduate School faculty, where he directed research for master’s and doctoral candidates. His basic traction research culminated in leadership of national and international programs as National Technical Advisor for Traction and Controlled Traffic.

He was a registered Professional Engineer (PE) and a member of several professional societies. He worked with engineers and scientists in many countries. Initially he used PL-480 funds to strengthen institutions and faculty in India, Pakistan, Egypt and Poland. In later years he developed cooperative research in Israel, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and the Netherlands. He presented research papers before varied audiences and was published in a variety of scientific journals.

Dr. Taylor was preceded in death by his son, Dr. James R. (Jim) Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of more than 73 years, Virginia Taylor; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Carson of Birmingham; three grandchildren, Hayley (Jimbo) Tucker, Jim (Courtney) Carson IV, and Kayleigh Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Caleb, Judah, Mae Tucker and Ellis Carson; brother, Bob (Margaret) Taylor and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Jan. 30, at Parkway Baptist Church, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be designated to The Virginia Rutledge Taylor Endowed Scholarship Fund at Parkway Baptist Church.

DAVID WILLIAM SEILS

David William Seils was born Feb. 14, 1950, and passed away Jan. 19, 2025, at the age of 74.

A service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.