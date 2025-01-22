On the Mark | Jan. 23, 2025

Inclement weather postpones Opelika sports

OPINION —

The forecast for Alabama called for sub-freezing temperatures and possible icy road conditions, causing our local schools to postpone all activities on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Area basketball games and wrestling matches.

BASKETBALL

OHS’s basketball games against Central in Phenix City on Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather. The games will be made up on Tuesday Jan. 28, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m, followed by the boys 15 minutes after girl’s game ends.

The Bulldog varsity girls and boys split basketball games against Smiths Station last Friday on the road. The Lady Bulldogs (5-15, A 0-4) lost by 15 points (66-51) despite being tied 24-24 at halftime. Tyra Pitts led OHS on offense with 14 points, followed by Zion Fears with 10 points.

The varsity Bulldog boys beat Smiths Station (10-11, A 0-4) by a score of 60-46, securing third place in Area play behind Central and Auburn.

Opelika boys and girls will travel to Auburn on Friday, Jan. 24, to play the Tigers in important Area games.

Fans can listen to both basketball games on iHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 AM presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic beginning around 6 p.m. The games are also aired on the free iheartradio app and online at foxsportsthegame.com.

WRESTLING

Two Opelika High girls wrestled in the “Tigress Scuffle” last Saturday:

106 lbs. — Heidi Peralta-Fernadez beat Smiths Station’s Brooklyn Chmielewski in a Fall with 1:32 to win the Championship.

122 lbs. — Gabrielle Reese beat Bewbaker Tech’s Lashanti Fate to win the championship.

The OHS boys grapplers traveled to Beauregard last weekend. Opelika’s top finishers were:

138 lbs. — Champion Rutledge Rogers beat Evan Decker (OHS)

144 lbs. — Denarvious Anderson (OHS) beat Dylan Farris (Holtville)

157 lbs. — Jordan Peters (OHS) beat James Evans (Beauregard)

215 lbs. — Colt Dickson (OHS) beat Hunter Chavis (Holtville)

INDOOR TRACK

The OHS girls and boys Indoor Track Team participated in the “Ice Breaker 2025” earlier in January. Here is how each Opelika runner finished:

GIRLS

7.84 Tierra Agee, 6th

7.92 Alieah Nelms, 13th

8.29 Malia Jeter, 36th

400 Meter Dash:

Alieah Nelms, 1st

Ava Thomas, 14th

Jada Coleman, 22nd

60 Meter Hurdles:

Makiah Paschal, 11th

High Jump:

Kyndall Brundidge, 5th

Long Jump:

Tierra Agee, 3rd

Kyndall Brundidge, 4th

Ava Thomas, 17th

Triple Jump:

Kyndall Brundidge, 2nd

Memshallyah Weaver, 9th

BOYS

60-Meter Dash:

Leland Bell, 61st

3200 Meter Run:

Brantley Turnham, 6th

High Jump:

Leland Bell, 13th

Long Jump:

Leland Bell, 26th

OPELIKA BASEBALL TO HOST LEGACY DINNER

Opelika head baseball coach Bart Butler is hosting the first “OHS Baseball Legacy Dinner” on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Opelika’s 316 Center, featuring Auburn University baseball coach Butch Thompson as the keynote speaker. Fans and former players are encouraged to purchase a $25 ticket to the fundraiser, which includes a meal from Byron’s, by contacting OHS at (334) 745-9715 or see an OHS baseball player.

DIAMOND YOUTH BASEBALL

Registration is now open for the 2025 Opelika Diamond Youth Baseball season for ages 6 to 12. Register now to receive an early-bird discount of $15, making the fee $85. (Note: The cost will show as $100 until the automatic discount is applied in your cart. This discount expires at midnight on Jan. 31). Registration is open online at www.opelikadixieyouth.com through midnight Feb. 7. Please use a valid email address when registering, as all tryout information will be sent via email. You can also keep up with news and dates at facebook.com/opelikadiamondyouth.

Opelika Diamond Youth is for ages 6-12, based on the player’s age on April 30, 2025. (Note: If your child is 6 and has never played any type of baseball, we recommend them playing in the Opelika Parks & Rec T-ball/Coach Pitch league. Registration will open in the Spring.)

Opelika DBBaseball for ages 13 through 15 will register in late March through middle of April at the Opelika Sportsplex. Anyone interested in coaching in the Opelika DBBaseball league should email D.Mark Mitchell at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.