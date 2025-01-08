Parking changes, reappointments headline Auburn City Council meeting

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — In a brief 26-minule-long meeting, the Auburn City Council addressed several items of business coming off of the holiday season:
- The council approved an ordinance establishing no parking zones on both sides of Miller Avenue between S. College Street and S. Gay Street. The ordinance aims to resolve what the Police Department has characterized as a public safety hazard.
- The council approved a $63,826 contract with Alfa Laval to recondition a belt press at the H.C. Morgan Water Pollution Control Facility.
- The council approved a contract with Emergency Equipment Professionals to change an order for the Fire Department’s Pierce Custom Enforcer Tiller Truck. That change order costs an additional $14,183 and increases the total to $1,610,235.
- The council reappointed Mary Boyd and Marty Heffren to the Board of Zoning Adjustment. Their terms begin on Jan. 21 and end on Jan. 20, 2028.
- The council commended the Auburn High School girls’ cross country team for winning the 2024 Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A state championship.
- The council commended Jack Steudle for his service as the Auburn University Student Government Association’s director of city relations.
- The council accepted various easements from the Parmer Group, Mark and Rhonda McCrary and Church of God by Faith near the intersection of Judd Avenue and Richland Road.
- The council accepted a public easement from Wire and Cox Development for a property located at the southwest corner of the Wire Road and Cox Road intersection.