On the Mark | Jan. 9, 2025

High school winter sports now in full swing – On the Mark

Happy 2025!

We are in the middle of high school winter sports. Basketball started Area games last week, wrestlers are headed to duals and sectional matches and regional bowling is set for Jan. 23-24. The state indoor track meet is Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Crossplex in Birmingham.

Congratulations to the local players named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Flag Football Team and the All-State Football Team, including:

RB: Omar Mabson, Auburn, Jr., 5-9, 210

RB: Tristan Williams, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 5-9, 180

WR: Peyton Plott, Auburn, Sr., 5-8, 160

WR: Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-0, 166

OL: Hugh Bodiford, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 330

OL: Mal Waldrep, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 300

OL: Kyle Epperson, Opelika, Sr., 6-0, 270

DL: Malik Autry, Opelika, Sr., 6-6, 323

DL: Zion Grady, Enterprise, Sr., 6-5, 247

DL: Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 6-1, 225

K: Reed Maloof, Beulah, Sr., 5-9, 175

P: Max Hammer, Lee-Scott, Jr., 6-3, 220

OL: Bowman Brumbeloe, Reeltown, Sr., 6-1, 310

Second Team

QB: Jackson Kilgore, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 188

RB: Terrance Gray, Davidson, Sr., 5-6, 155

RB: Calvin Hughley, Opelika, Sr., 5-9, 204

DL: Caleb Pitts, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 260

DB: La’Mychael Gunn, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 190

DB: Spence Hanna, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 5-11, 180

DB: Kevian King, Opelika, Sr., 6-1, 185

K: Yonathan Cobon, Lanett, Sr., 5-9, 150

Honorable Mention

QB: Andrew Alford, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

OL: Clem Womack, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 275

K: Reese Beasley, Opelika, So., 6-1, 180

LB: Brennan Core, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 6-0, 210

P: Joseph Daniel, Auburn, Jr., 6-4, 210

QB: Bryson Riggins, Russell Co., Jr., 5-9, 163

OL: Nykalus Dell, Russell Co., Sr., 6-4, 271

DL: Zephaniah Phillips, LaFayette, Sr., 5-10, 165

AISA ALL-STATE

OL: Spencer Newman, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-4, 320

OL: Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-1, 220

DB: Aiden Anglin, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-10, 150

Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-10, 175

Honorable Mention

QB: Landon Hand, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-8, 150

Following is a list of the ASWA Flag Football Top 20 Players:

Tierra Agee, Opelika

Colby Cook, Central-Phenix City

Brooke Hallman, Auburn

Mariah Harrison, Central-Phenix City

Natalyn Lumpkin, Central-Phenix City

Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City

Coach of Year-Mitchell Holt, Central-Phenix City

Honorable Mention:

Shayla Barnes, Russell County

Neubian Brown, Russell County

Ian Brown, Russell County

Malaya Crowell, Smiths Station

Kennedi Ellis, Russell County

Madison Gary, Smiths Station

Brooke Norred, Smiths Station

Savannah Sevier, Central-Phenix City

OHS AREA GAMES BEGIN

The OHS girls and boys varsity basketball teams split against Smiths Station last Friday on the road. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-34, while the boys won 66-54. The varsity boys (18-3, A 1-0) have won five in a row and 14 out of the last 16 games heading into the first full week of January.

The OHS girls and boys basketball teams host Auburn Friday night (Jan. 10) in the newly-renovated Sports Arena. The two teams always sell out both gyms when playing each other, so fans planning to attend the AHS-OHS basketball games are urged to purchase tickets in advance, online at www.gofan.co.

Listen to the OHS-AHS basketball games on iHeartRadio’s WZMG FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. with tip-off for the girls at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game.

Opelika will host Smiths Station Friday, Jan. 17, will travel to Phenix City to play Central on Jan. 21 and will close out Area games Jan. 24 at Auburn. The winner of the Area regular season will host the Area tournament.

Opelika’s wrestling team competed in the Cavalier Classic in Columbus, Georgia, and the Scott Roher Invitational in Hoover. Following is a list of Opelika grapplers who won their weight classes.

HOOVER TOURNAMENT:

146 lbs. Championship round: Denarvious Anderson (OHS) over Nathan Jensen (Oak Mountain) TF 18-2 3:24

167 lbs. Championship round: Brady Campbell (OHS) over Jacob Bowen (Mosley) Fall 0:35

192 lbs. Championship round: Brandon Denson (OHS) over Keelan Jackson (Moody) MD 15-5

CAVALIER CLASSIC:

106 lbs. Championship round: Charles Young (OHS) over Mateo Aponte (Northgate) Fall 0:43

157 lbs.: Angel Alcaraz Santana (OHS) over Josh Lapsley (Eagles Landing) Fall 1:09

215 lbs.: Colt Dickson (OHS) over Derrius Davis (Callaway) Fall 2:00

The OHS grapplers participate in the 7A Regional Duels Friday, Jan. 10.

Opelika’s Bowling Team has two matches remaining in the regular season, Benjamin Russell on Jan. 8 (results unavailable at press time), and Percy Julian on Jan. 15.

Listen to D. Mark Mitchell’s “On the Mark” radio show on IHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, online at www.kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app, live from the Orthopaedic Clinic Studio weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m.