On the Mark | Jan. 9, 2025

High school winter sports now in full swing – On the Mark
Happy 2025!
We are in the middle of high school winter sports. Basketball started Area games last week, wrestlers are headed to duals and sectional matches and regional bowling is set for Jan. 23-24. The state indoor track meet is Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Crossplex in Birmingham.
Congratulations to the local players named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Flag Football Team and the All-State Football Team, including:
RB: Omar Mabson, Auburn, Jr., 5-9, 210
RB: Tristan Williams, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 5-9, 180
WR: Peyton Plott, Auburn, Sr., 5-8, 160
WR: Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-0, 166
OL: Hugh Bodiford, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 330
OL: Mal Waldrep, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 300
OL: Kyle Epperson, Opelika, Sr., 6-0, 270
DL: Malik Autry, Opelika, Sr., 6-6, 323
DL: Zion Grady, Enterprise, Sr., 6-5, 247
DL: Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 6-1, 225
K: Reed Maloof, Beulah, Sr., 5-9, 175
P: Max Hammer, Lee-Scott, Jr., 6-3, 220
OL: Bowman Brumbeloe, Reeltown, Sr., 6-1, 310
Second Team
QB: Jackson Kilgore, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 188
RB: Terrance Gray, Davidson, Sr., 5-6, 155
RB: Calvin Hughley, Opelika, Sr., 5-9, 204
DL: Caleb Pitts, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 260
DB: La’Mychael Gunn, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 190
DB: Spence Hanna, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 5-11, 180
DB: Kevian King, Opelika, Sr., 6-1, 185
K: Yonathan Cobon, Lanett, Sr., 5-9, 150
Honorable Mention
QB: Andrew Alford, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190
OL: Clem Womack, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 275
K: Reese Beasley, Opelika, So., 6-1, 180
LB: Brennan Core, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 6-0, 210
P: Joseph Daniel, Auburn, Jr., 6-4, 210
QB: Bryson Riggins, Russell Co., Jr., 5-9, 163
OL: Nykalus Dell, Russell Co., Sr., 6-4, 271
DL: Zephaniah Phillips, LaFayette, Sr., 5-10, 165
AISA ALL-STATE
OL: Spencer Newman, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-4, 320
OL: Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-1, 220
DB: Aiden Anglin, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-10, 150
Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-10, 175
Honorable Mention
QB: Landon Hand, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-8, 150
Following is a list of the ASWA Flag Football Top 20 Players:
Tierra Agee, Opelika
Colby Cook, Central-Phenix City
Brooke Hallman, Auburn
Mariah Harrison, Central-Phenix City
Natalyn Lumpkin, Central-Phenix City
Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City
Coach of Year-Mitchell Holt, Central-Phenix City
Honorable Mention:
Shayla Barnes, Russell County
Neubian Brown, Russell County
Ian Brown, Russell County
Malaya Crowell, Smiths Station
Kennedi Ellis, Russell County
Madison Gary, Smiths Station
Brooke Norred, Smiths Station
Savannah Sevier, Central-Phenix City
OHS AREA GAMES BEGIN
The OHS girls and boys varsity basketball teams split against Smiths Station last Friday on the road. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-34, while the boys won 66-54. The varsity boys (18-3, A 1-0) have won five in a row and 14 out of the last 16 games heading into the first full week of January.
The OHS girls and boys basketball teams host Auburn Friday night (Jan. 10) in the newly-renovated Sports Arena. The two teams always sell out both gyms when playing each other, so fans planning to attend the AHS-OHS basketball games are urged to purchase tickets in advance, online at www.gofan.co.
Listen to the OHS-AHS basketball games on iHeartRadio’s WZMG FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. with tip-off for the girls at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game.
Opelika will host Smiths Station Friday, Jan. 17, will travel to Phenix City to play Central on Jan. 21 and will close out Area games Jan. 24 at Auburn. The winner of the Area regular season will host the Area tournament.
Opelika’s wrestling team competed in the Cavalier Classic in Columbus, Georgia, and the Scott Roher Invitational in Hoover. Following is a list of Opelika grapplers who won their weight classes.
HOOVER TOURNAMENT:
146 lbs. Championship round: Denarvious Anderson (OHS) over Nathan Jensen (Oak Mountain) TF 18-2 3:24
167 lbs. Championship round: Brady Campbell (OHS) over Jacob Bowen (Mosley) Fall 0:35
192 lbs. Championship round: Brandon Denson (OHS) over Keelan Jackson (Moody) MD 15-5
CAVALIER CLASSIC:
106 lbs. Championship round: Charles Young (OHS) over Mateo Aponte (Northgate) Fall 0:43
157 lbs.: Angel Alcaraz Santana (OHS) over Josh Lapsley (Eagles Landing) Fall 1:09
215 lbs.: Colt Dickson (OHS) over Derrius Davis (Callaway) Fall 2:00
The OHS grapplers participate in the 7A Regional Duels Friday, Jan. 10.
Opelika’s Bowling Team has two matches remaining in the regular season, Benjamin Russell on Jan. 8 (results unavailable at press time), and Percy Julian on Jan. 15.
Listen to D. Mark Mitchell’s “On the Mark” radio show on IHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, online at www.kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app, live from the Orthopaedic Clinic Studio weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m.