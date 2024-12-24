A Lee County Night Before Christmas

BY THE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
T’was the night before Christmas, and all through Lee County,
Not a creature was stirring, not even Deputy Aubie;
Dispatchers were answering calls with care,
Assuring people that help soon would be there;
The elves were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of blue lights danced in their heads;
When out on the road there arose such a clatter,
The Sheriff sprang from his desk to see what was the matter;
Away to the window he flew like a jet,
Tore open the blinds, “Is Santa here yet?”
When what to his wandering eyes did appear,
Santa’s sleigh with eight glittering reindeer;
Could Santa handle Christmas himself, maybe so,
But the deputies were waiting for the call, ready to go;
The SWAT team geared up and K9s were fed,
While Dive Team & HAZMAT got the gifts prepped;
SROs checked the nice list, to ensure everyone was on it,
Major double-checked and stamped his approval to it;
The caravan of deputies was in route,
Led by the Sheriff, here to help Santa out;
“Now Captains! Now Lts! Now Corporals and Deputies!
On Dispatch! On Booking! On Corrections & Transport!
So out they went, they were having a ball,
Protecting and serving with gifts for all;
From ‘Poka, the ‘Gard, to Beulah and Smiths,
The deputies made sure, not one road was missed;
For hours they worked, all through the night,
Always keeping Santa close in their sight;
By the time they were through, it was a quarter ‘til five,
But they were still amped up, like bees in a hive;
Over breakfast with Santa, waffles & bacon galore,
They’ll never tell a soul that they met him, they swore;
Day shift has no idea what they have missed,
But don’t worry, we saved them all some gifts.
So away Santa flew, on his now-empty sleigh,
Into the sunrise of the coming day,
Over every radio, we heard him say,
“Goodnight, Lee County, and a Merry Christmas Day!”