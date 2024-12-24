A Lee County Night Before Christmas

BY THE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

T’was the night before Christmas, and all through Lee County,

Not a creature was stirring, not even Deputy Aubie;

Dispatchers were answering calls with care,

Assuring people that help soon would be there;

The elves were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of blue lights danced in their heads;

When out on the road there arose such a clatter,

The Sheriff sprang from his desk to see what was the matter;

Away to the window he flew like a jet,

Tore open the blinds, “Is Santa here yet?”

When what to his wandering eyes did appear,

Santa’s sleigh with eight glittering reindeer;

Could Santa handle Christmas himself, maybe so,

But the deputies were waiting for the call, ready to go;

The SWAT team geared up and K9s were fed,

While Dive Team & HAZMAT got the gifts prepped;

SROs checked the nice list, to ensure everyone was on it,

Major double-checked and stamped his approval to it;

The caravan of deputies was in route,

Led by the Sheriff, here to help Santa out;

“Now Captains! Now Lts! Now Corporals and Deputies!

On Dispatch! On Booking! On Corrections & Transport!

So out they went, they were having a ball,

Protecting and serving with gifts for all;

From ‘Poka, the ‘Gard, to Beulah and Smiths,

The deputies made sure, not one road was missed;

For hours they worked, all through the night,

Always keeping Santa close in their sight;

By the time they were through, it was a quarter ‘til five,

But they were still amped up, like bees in a hive;

Over breakfast with Santa, waffles & bacon galore,

They’ll never tell a soul that they met him, they swore;

Day shift has no idea what they have missed,

But don’t worry, we saved them all some gifts.

So away Santa flew, on his now-empty sleigh,

Into the sunrise of the coming day,

Over every radio, we heard him say,

“Goodnight, Lee County, and a Merry Christmas Day!”