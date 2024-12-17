Latest News
Auburn Parks and Recreation staffers win state recognition
Loachapoka comes up short against Auburn
OHS defeats Glenwood in boys, girls hoops
OHS Culinary Department unveils food truck
Opelika celebrates Christmas in a Railroad Town
Opelika City Council approves bid to buy new police vehicles
Annual Christmas Parade rolls through downtown Auburn
Protect yourself this holiday season
A preview of the Boykin Donahue Community Campus
Inside the Statehouse | Dec. 19, 2024
Scam Alerts
Corporate Transparency Act on hold; for now
O’Grows letter to the community: We’re grateful
‘sPAW-lidays’ raises funds for CARE Humane Society
Opelika Holiday Light Fight
Calendar of events | Dec. 17, 2024
Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express
Expanding Opportunities for Families: The Oaks School now an ESP for Choose Act
ACS Board approves $15.9 million site prep for second high school
Four sworn in for another term on Lee County Schools Board
