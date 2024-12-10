Making the Grade | Dec. 12, 2024

Sam’s Southern Eatery

OPINION —

Have you noticed that as you get older, your tolerance for certain foods changes? For example, when I was a teenager, I could eat pizza at midnight, not even burp and then sleep like a baby.

However, 20 years ago, my ability to eat spicy foods took a sharp turn. In the summer of 2004, when I was dating my now husband Mike, we rode down to Gulf Shores to vacation with my family. After a few days of walking on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf, swimming in the condo’s pool and eating the world’s best seafood, Mike drove me to my house in LaGrange, and he headed for his home in West Point.

It was about supper time, so I drove to a fast food place where I ordered a cheeseburger and French fries covered with chili and cheese. I found out later that Mike had gone to the same fast food place, but in the Valley, and had ordered exactly what I had.

Many hours later, in the early morning, I awoke from a sound sleep. I was having trouble breathing, and I thought my throat was on fire. Terrified, I ran to the bathroom and quickly gulped down water from the sink. Eventually, the uncomfortable burning subsided. I had never experienced anything like this painful, scary, burning sensation. I later found out that it was my introduction to the world of acid reflux.

I called Mike later in the day, only to find out that he had also had a bout of acid reflux, the worst he had ever had to that point in his life.

Obviously, pizza at midnight and fries with chili and cheese from that particular fast food establishment would never be a part of my life again. From then on, I became a food wimp, eating mild dishes and not spicy ones. If my lips are burning, I’m not enjoying myself.

Recently, Mike and I dined at a place which offers great mild or spicy dishes: Sam’s Southern Eatery at 1006 First Avenue in Opelika.

The restaurant, which opened last September, was roomy and welcoming. It is locally owned by Mimi Fall and Sam, whose last name is really involved, according to Mimi.

Mimi was very kind, helpful and patient, as was Kady, our server. Mike ordered four chicken strips, French fries and coleslaw. I chose grilled catfish and shrimp, fries and hushpuppies.

Sam’s Southern Eatery specializes in Cajun style cuisine. However, when Mike and I asked Mimi if we could get our food without the spices, she said, “Of course.” Diners may order the original, spicy cuisine or ask for less spice, as we did. The Wallaces had no acid reflux that night, I am happy to report.

Our food was really delicious, and the portions were very generous. We had enough fries for at least two more people. Give Sam’s Southern Eatery a try; you’ll be glad you did.

Besides our tasty choices, Sam’s Southern Eatery also offers diners: gumbo, po’ boys, burgers, salads, tilapia, oysters, crab cakes, Buffalo wings, fried livers and fried gizzards.

Sam’s Southern Eatery is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam’s Southern Eatery makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com

