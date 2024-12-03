On the Mark | Dec. 5, 2024

Super 7 Football Championships Underway

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is holding the Super 7 Football Championships at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 4 through 6.

The first game of the day started Wednesday with the Class 1A-5A Flag Football Championship game between Moody and Montgomery Catholic at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 6A-7A Championship game between Central-Phenix City and Spain Park at 7 p.m.

The first game of the AHSAA “ Super 7 Football Championship” was held Wednesday night between Thompson and Central-Phenix City. Unfortunately, results were not available at press time. (Be sure to read next week’s column for full recap of all Flag football and the Super 7.)

Fans can listen to the “AHSAA Super 7 Championship” football games on iHeartRadio’s WZMG FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, online at foxsportsthegame.com and the iHeartRadio app, presented by the Orthopedic Clinic, Glynn-Smith Chevy-GMC and Integrea Intervention Services.

Locally: The Reeltown Rebels play Tuscaloosa Academy play in the 2A Championship game, Friday at 11 a.m. The Rebels, led by Mathew Johnson, beat Highland Home 6-0 last Friday night in the semifinals, advancing to Birmingham. Live coverage of the Reeltown -Tuscaloosa Academy game begins at 10:45 a.m. on FOX Sports the Game.

Special thanks the AHSAA Radio Network, led by Randy Lee and Brett Prichard for working with iHeartRadio. The schedule for the entire week can be found below.

AHSAA SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls’ Flag Football

Wednesday, Dec. 4

CLASS 1A-5A FINALS

Moody (17-2) vs. Montgomery Catholic (16-4), 11 a.m.

CLASS 6A-7A FINALS

Central-Phenix City (18-0) vs. Spain Park (14-4-1), 3 p.m.

AHSAA SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys’ Football Finals

Wednesday, Dec. 4

CLASS 7A FINALS

Central-Phenix City (10-2) vs. Thompson (10-3), at 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A FINALS

Mars Hill Bible (13-1) vs. Houston Academy (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A FINALS

Wadley (12-0) vs. Maplesville (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A FINALS

Moody (11-2) vs. Montgomery Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A FINALS

Jackson (13-1) vs. Cherokee County (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A FINALS

Tuscaloosa Academy (12-2) vs. Reeltown (13-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A FINALS

Parker (13-1) vs. Saraland (13-0), 7 p.m.

OHS BASKETBALL

The OHS Lady Bulldogs (3-6) won two of three games during the Thanksgiving break. Opelika beat Glenwood 46-37 in Phenix City, lost to Enterprise 60-52 and beat Loachapoka 58-35 in the Opelika Hoopsgiving Tournament at OHS.

Individual highlights:

Glenwood — Tyra Pitts scored 16 points, Kamora Johnson added 7 points.

Enterprise — Tyra Pitts scored 26 points, Londyn Gardner added 6 points.

Lochapoka — Tyra Pitts led with 13 points followed by Makayla Jones with 11 points.

Boys:

Opelika boys (7-2) won two games last week, beating Glenwood 67-49 and Northgate (Newnan, Georgia) 60-53.

Schedule:

OHS will host two games at the Mainstreet gym: Dec. 10 against Glenwood and Dec. 16 against Lanett. Varsity girls tip at 6 p.m., followed by varsity boys.

LOCAL HOOPS

Lee-Scott Academy varsity boys are off to a 7-1 start in their first season playing in the AHSAA. The Warriors ripped off five straight wins to start the season: Lafayette (75-63); Loachapoka (66-35); Trinity Presbyterian (70-53); Horseshoe Bend (71-40) and Holtville (68-24). The win streak extended to seven games in the “Montgomery Academy Thanksgiving Tournament;” LSA beat Prattville Christian (72-57) and ACA (72-44) before falling in the Championship game to Montgomery Academy 77-44. Two Lee-Scott players, Parker P. Wright and Haiden S. Harper earned “All-Tournament Team” for their play in the three tournament games.

CENTRAL GIRLS AND BOYS FOOTBALL TEAMS PLAY FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Central High School of Phenix City will play for two AHSAA Football State Championships this week at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The Lady Red Devil Flag Football team, (18-0) ranked number one in the nation, will play Hewitt-Trussville in the 6A-7A AHSAA Flag Football Championship and the Red Devil football team (11-3) will play Thompson (11-3) for the AHSAA Class 7A State Football Championship.

The Lady Red Devils beat Auburn 33-12 last week in Phenix City, advancing to play for the state championship for the second straight season. The CHS varsity boys football team will play Thompson for the 7A State Title. This is the third year in a row the two teams have played for championship.

This is the fourth year in a row a team from East Alabama played for the Flag football Championship. Smiths Station finished second in 2021, Auburn won the Title in 2022 and Central won last year’s championship.

Results were not available at press time.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.