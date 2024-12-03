Alter Call | Dec. 5, 2024

Staying Power

OPINION —

Staying power, the courage to persevere, to stay the course. Some have it; some don’t. Difficulties, failures or opposition cause some to throw in the towel. Some cannot handle criticism; they wilt under the censure of others and give up.

Yet everyone admires those who refuse to quit no matter how tough the odds against them. These people are our heroes, people who persevere no matter how dark the night. They win our praise because they have staying power.

One of my heroes whose staying power inspired me was Adoniram Judson. It would not surprise me if you have never heard of hm. So let me tell you about him.

Born in Massachusetts in 1788, Judson and his wife, Ann, were the first Americans to sail overseas as foreign missionaries. Their destination was Burma (now known as Myanmar), in southeast Asia.

Buddhism was the predominate religion in Burma; there were no Christians. The people hated foreigners and showed no interest in the gospel. Unwelcomed and despised by the authorities, the Judsons labored there in vain for seven years without a single convert. But they had staying power and refused to give up.

Finally, in their eighth year of service, Judson baptized his first convert to the Christian faith. This encouraged him to continue his work but results were meager. After 12 years, there were only 18 converts.

When their first child died, the Judsons still refused to quit. They kept plodding on, until after ten long years, Judson had completed a Burmese language grammar and dictionary. Despite frequent illness from fever and dysentery, Judson and Ann stayed the course.

Because there was little fruit from his labor, some of Judson’s friends gave up on him. Losing faith in him, his friends withdrew their support of his work. Still, he refused to give up and return to America. To his friends who gave up on him, Judson replied, “The outlook is as bright as the promises of God.”

Things got worse. After 11 years, the brutal Burmese emperor had Judson thrown in prison. There he was manacled with cruel leg irons and treated worse than a dog. But in spite of his suffering, Judson kept his faith and held on to the promises of God.

After his release from prison, Judson’s wife Ann died, and then their second child died. But even great sorrow did not persuade Judson to quit. He stayed on. Several years later he married again, this time to the widow of a missionary who had come to join their work. A few years later his second wife died, but Judson pressed on, still refusing to surrender his vision of establishing a foothold for the gospel in Burma.

Judson endured suffering, cruelty, unbelief and loneliness. He lost the support of his friends. But through it all, he refused to raise the white flag of surrender.

Eventually, Judson’s perseverance was recognized. Though during 40 years he made only one trip back home to America, those who saw him during his furlough began to call him “Mr. Glory Face,” because he seemed to radiate the presence of God wherever he went. His Christlike character was revealed by his decision to return to Burma, where he would die, rather than stay home and enjoy the adulation of his admirers.

Was it worth all the suffering? Did the sacrifice made by the Judsons make a difference? You be the judge.

When Judson died, there were 63 churches in Burma (now Myanmar) and more than 7,000 baptized believers. Today Christianity is the second largest religion in the country. The number of Christians there has grown to more than three million.

Today the Christians in Myanmar face hostility and persecution — and even the burning of some churches. The Buddhist rulers remain hostile toward Christianity. But evidently the example of Adoniram Judson’s staying power is inspiring them to persevere despite the persecution they are facing.

If you are facing insurmountable odds, you can find the power to stay the course. The Source of staying power is Jesus, for it is a gift of God to those who seek it. So turn to him; He will give you the inner strength to refuse to give up. That divine strength will enable you to love the people who have hurt you, forgiving them as God, for Christ’s sake, has forgiven you.

With the help of Jesus, you too can say with Adoniram Judson, “The future is as bright as the promises of God,” and persevere despite the odds you are facing. The results of your example just might be far greater than you can imagine right now.

Staying power. You need it. It’s available. Ask Jesus for it — and it’s yours.