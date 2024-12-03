A Taste of Grace | Dec. 5, 2024

Standing Firm

OPINION —

Therefore, my brothers and sisters, you whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, stand firm in the Lord in this way, dear friends. (Philippians 4:1)

Firmness is a good thing. We don’t want it everywhere, but in many things, it is an absolute necessity. Where would we be without firmness in parenting, teaching, and coaching? The quick answer is — not anywhere we want to think about. We want our houses, cars, appliances and electronics made of firm materials, so they don’t fall apart. We want to have relationships with others that are firm so we know we can count on them (and they on us). A firm friend is a blessing.

So firm is good and it’s the word Paul uses when he was speaks to the disciples at Philippi. They were to “stand firm in this way.” The way he is speaking of can only be understood by looking back at 3:17-21. As we look at these verses, we learn about the ways Paul wanted them and us to be firm.

We are to be firm in our beliefs (v. 20-21). The specific beliefs he is talking to about are that 1) our citizenship is in heaven, 2) Jesus will return, and 3) when He does, our bodies will be transformed to be like His glorious body.

Philippi was a Roman colony and the people there took great pride in their citizenship. Paul reminded the disciples they were citizens of a greater kingdom and their mission was to bring heaven to earth. Earth wasn’t their final destination, so they didn’t need to think or act like it was.

Remembering these truths will help us today. We too, are just passing through. We’re living at the airport in a sense — we came in on one flight and before you know it, we will be leaving on another. We don’t need to get bogged down in life at the airport — we are to be influencers for heaven.

We are to be firm in our behavior (v. 17). Paul tells them, “Join together in following my example.” There is a standard of behavior for us to follow and we are to be firm, not flabby, in it. We are to love God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength. We love God by obeying Him and walking in His ways.

We are to be firm in our resistance. In v. 18, Paul speaks (with tears) of those who “live as enemies of the cross of Christ.” He goes on to say, “Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is their shame. They set their mind on earthly things” (v. 19). We aren’t to compromise our behavior — we are to be firm. In a world where just about anything goes, we are to stand firm in what is good, right, and true. This is challenging because there will always be others pushing us to be something less.

We are to be firm in our fellowship. In v. 17 Paul also said, “Keep your eyes on those who live as we do.” This is the great thing about Christian community — we can always look around and find examples and models. Do you struggle with patience? Perseverance? Mercy? There’s always someone we can look to who will show us what that attribute looks like in a fleshed-out form.

But we must invest ourselves in each other’s lives for this to happen. We can’t pop in and out periodically when “our schedule permits” — we must take control of our schedule and make fellowship a priority.

We are to be firm about our future. Our future is this—we will either go to Jesus when we die or if He will come to us when He returns. We are to be living in such a way that we “eagerly await” seeing Him.

Don’t be satisfied to stand — stand firm!

Find more of Bruce’s writings at his website: a-taste-of-grace-with-bruce-green.com.