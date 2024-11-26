Making the Grade | Nov. 27, 2024

One-Forty Grill

OPINION —

Way back in 1989 when dinosaurs roamed the planet, and I was 27 years old (but not until December), all of my female friends were married. I was not.

By the time I reached my mid-30s, I started boycotting weddings unless I was very close to the bride or groom. Why? Because I thought I would never marry, so weddings depressed me.

Also, at ages 35-40, I was embarrassed by the tossing of the bridal bouquet to single women. I flatly refused to leap over the heads of 10-year-olds at my age; it looked pathetic.

However, eventually, my attitude about weddings changed. After all, after a wedding, you get to eat and dance, and I dearly love both of those activities. Therefore, the boycott was officially over for Miss Patton.

Later, my dear friend Shelly told me, “God’s time is the right time.” And she was 100% correct.

On Nov. 5, 2005, an amazing event took place: I married Mike Wallace, the best man I have ever known. I was 42 (almost 43), and he was 46. On that day, when Brother George Stewart, my favorite minister of all time, presented us as, “Mr. and Mrs. Mike Wallace,” the applause was deafening.

After all, Orr Street Baptist Church, my home church, was packed. Some of our friends had to sit in folding chairs. Our family and friends had probably given up on us marrying 15 or 20 years earlier, so they didn’t want to miss this particular wedding.

Now, on our anniversary, we always go somewhere special for dinner (supper). So, for our 19th anniversary, we chose to dine at One Forty Grill, which is located at 140 N. College Street in downtown Auburn.

One Forty Grill opened on Aug. 27, 2024. The restaurant’s owners live locally and own several other restaurants in Auburn.

One Forty Grill has a cozy atmosphere, and Mike and I loved listening to the songs of our youth. Elle, our server, and Jonathan, one of the restaurant’s managers, were delightful. They were so welcoming and helpful. They get an A+ in customer service from this retired English teacher.

For our appetizer, we chose the double dip, which consisted of pimento cheese topped with pepper jelly, guacamole and wonton chips. It was so fresh and delicious we had to use self control not to lick the plate. Besides, our parents taught us good table manners.

For his entrée, Mike selected the 8-ounce filet mignon with sides of coleslaw and pomme puree (mashed potatoes). I chose the U-10 diver scallops, which were pan-seared and served with jalapeno creamed corn and roasted Brussels sprouts. Oh, my two times. Everything was so flavorful. Mike’s steak was really tender. According to Jonathan, the steak never touched the grill. Instead, the steak was seared in a skillet, put in the oven and then put back in the skillet with butter and herbs. My seared scallops were excellent, too.

Even our sides were exceptional. My Brussels sprouts were amazing. If you have ever watched the old sitcom, “Leave it to Beaver,” you will remember an episode where Beaver flatly refused to eat Brussels sprouts. Well, Beaver would dive into the Brussels sprouts at 140 Grill. I gave Mike a taste, and he really liked them although he isn’t a fan of this vegetable, either. Mike’s pomme puree, or mashed potatoes, were delicious as well.

For dessert, Mike and I shared the bread pudding, which had salted caramel and roasted white chocolate chips. It was slap your Grandma three times good.

Besides our wonderful appetizer, One Forty Grill also offers shrimp cocktail, fried oysters, tuna poke, spinach & artichoke dip, deviled eggs and crispy pork belly.

The restaurant serves a variety of entrees, some of which include halibut, chicken pesto fettuccine, NY strip or the Back One Forty, which includes a choice of four of the restaurant’s delectable side dishes. Diners may also order from a large selection of salads, sandwiches and burgers. Trust me, try One Forty Grill in Auburn — you will really love it.

Mike, this review was for you. Thank you so much for making the last 19 years of my life the happiest by far. I love you to the moon and back, as our dear friend Dottie says.

One Forty Grill is open on Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One Forty Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, retired language arts teacher, is a professional diner. Stacey may be reached at retirelangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.