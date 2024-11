“A veteran is someone who embodies Isaiah 6:8, ‘And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, ‘Here I am! Send me.’” Col. (Ret.) Glenn Schmick, U.S., said during Opelika’s Veterans Day event on Monday, Nov. 11. “Whether they were Army, Marine, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard or even Space Force, they all have three things in common — Service above self, sacrifice and love.”