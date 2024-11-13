On the Mark | Nov. 14, 2024

Opelika to play against Hoover Friday

OPINION —

Opelika (9-2) football thumped Florence (6-5) by a score of 43-7 last Friday at Bulldog Stadium in the round one of the AHSAA Class 7A football playoffs.

The Dogs started fast, blocking the Falcons’ first punt and setting up Opelika’s first TD with 9:53 left in first quarter. OHS converted a two-point play. OHS proceeded to score on a 30-yard field goal with 7:26 left in first quarter, then scored three more TDs and a safety prior to intermission. Jalynn Washington caught a six-yard pass from Colby Key with 2:43 left in the first quarter, E’Mauri Smiley recorded a safety with 1:35 left in first, Calvin Hughley scored on a six-yard run in the second quarter and Johnson added his second TD on a one-yard run. Beasley added three PATs in the first half. Opelika placekicker Johnni Cesena kicked a 47-yard field goal for Opelika’s only score in the second half.

The Dogs recorded 309 total yards of offense, 75 passing and 234 rushing. Quarterback Colby Key completed 10 of 14 passes, with one interception and one TD. Calvin Hughley led the team with 48 yards rushing.

Opelika advances to the quarterfinals against the Hoover Buccaneers Friday at the Hoover Met. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Hoover was forced to name Chip English interim coach after video surfaced of the former head coach and one of his coordinators roughing up two players during practice. Less than two days after the video was released, Hoover elevated English to serve as interim coach.

English has surprised many, guiding the Bucs to nine wins, a region championship and a second round playoff game at home.

The Bucs opened the season with a 17-14 loss to Western Florida and then lost to Spain Park 39-37. Then they beat Hillcrest 35-6, Hewitt-Trussville 8-7, Prattville 40-6, Parker 14-10, Oak Mountain 28-10, Tuscaloosa County 56-6, Thompson 27-26 in OT and Vestavia Hills 38-20. They defeated Fairhope 35-10 in the first round of 7A playoffs.

Hoover has scored 331 points while allowing 158 points, compared to Opelika’s 389 offensive points while allowing 158 points. Neither played a common opponent.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online at gofan.co or at the ticket office at the Hoover Met.

You can listen to Opelika/Hoover football game Friday at 6 p.m. with the Opelika Environmental Services Tailgate Show and Coach Bryan Moore pre-game show. Listen onlne at kickerfm.com or on the iHeartRadio app.

AREA PLAYOFF TEAMS

Auburn remained unbeaten (10-0) after thumping Bob Jones 63-27 in the first round of 7A playoffs. Thompson (8-3) dominated Fairhope by a score of 35-10, advancing to play Auburn at Duck Samford.

THS is 2-0 versus Auburn, including a 49-24 win over the Tigers in the Super 7 Championship game in Tuscaloosa.

Vestavia (6-4) travels to Phenix City to play Central in the quarterfinal round.

Russell County (9-2) beat Northridge 42-25 in the first round, advancing to play Spain Park in the second round for the first time.

Reeltown (10-1) plays Luverne after beating Houston Academy 65-0. Luverne beat JU Blacksher 23-19.

Monroe Academy (9-2) plays at Chambers (10-1) in the semifinals of the AISA 3A playoffs.

Springwood (9-2) will host Macon-East Friday in the semifinal round.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Opelika’s flag football team beat McGill Toolin in the first round of the AHSAA flag football playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the second round Tuesday, hosting Enterprise at Bulldog Stadium. Results were not available at press time.

OHS BASKETBALL

Opelika’s girls and boys basketball teams opened the season last week, splitting with Russell County at the Mainstreet Gym. The boys beat the Warriors while the Lady Bulldogs lost by 30 points.

BULLDOG BASEBALL FIELD COMPLETED

Opelika’s Bulldog Park has new turf and lights and will have a new scoreboard in time for the upcoming season. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller continues to pour money into OCS athletic facilities.

Opelika’s softball team received upgrades on their home field at West Ridge, new turf fields, light and scoreboard. Opelika City Schools have yet to address the fact the OHS softball team does not have a locker room at West Ridge nor an indoor facility. Hopefully OCS Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore will see the need to have equal facilities for male and female sports.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.