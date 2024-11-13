Making the Grade | Nov. 14, 2024

Dadeville’s Grand Bakery

OPINION —

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, when I attended Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), Dadeville High School was a big rival of ours.

Alex City is in West Tallapoosa County, and Dadeville is in East Tallapoosa County. The Tallapoosa River Bridge separates the two cities.

However, when I completed my teacher internship for my master’s degree from Auburn University at Dadeville High School in the spring of 1990, I fell in love with the school. My supervising teacher was Miss Annette Smith, who was a fellow BRHS graduate, and she was an amazing English teacher; I learned so much from her. Also, she, my students and the entire staff were so kind and welcoming to me.

Much later, my sweet mama Barbara Patton (and not the former mayor of Opelika) lived in an assisted living facility in Dadeville from 2018-2022. Mama loved the people in her new home, and so did I.

Recently, I have found a new reason to love this East Tallapoosa town: The Grand Bakery at 114 N. Broadnax St., Suite 3 in downtown Dadeville.

The Grand Bakery opened in October 2023. It is owned by the mother/daughter duo of Pam Hendrix and Taylor Nobles, who live on Lake Martin, another beautiful part of Tallapoosa County.

I loved the rustic, homey interior of The Grand Bakery. One wall was made of old brick, and the double barn doors, wooden tables and lounge chairs made Mike and me feel right at home. Also, Taylor was so friendly and patient, answering all of my questions.

Mike ordered a vanilla cupcake and snicker doodle cookie to go. Unfortunately, Mike has a lot more will power than I do. I sat down and ate my sausage cheese muffin for lunch. It was fresh, warm and delicious. However, I did take their last cinnamon roll home for a snack.

Mike’s choices and my sausage cheese muffin were slap your grandma twice good. And my cinnamon roll? Absolutely amazing! It was slap your grandma three times good.

The Grand Bakery changes up its menu every month. When we went last month, the menu included items such as cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones, bread bars, parfaits, apple fritters and sausage cheese muffins. Plus cookies flavors: butter pecan, sugar, M&M, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and maple pumpkin; cupcakes: chocolate, red velvet and pumpkin cream cheese; and things like cheesecake, cheesecake bars, pound cake, Coca-Cola cake and cookie sandwiches.

The Grand Bakery also takes custom orders for wedding cakes, birthday cakes and sugar cookies. In fact, I plan to order my birthday cake from them in December, the Good Lord willing. To Lynn Hudson, my amazing endocrinologist, I will try hard not to order anything from this wonderful bakery in the month of November.

Trust me, run and do not walk to The Grand Bakery in Dadeville. You’ll really be glad you did.

Mike and I may see you there after November.

The Grand Bakery is open on Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Grand Bakery makes the grade with an A+ from this retired schoolteacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, retired language arts teacher, is a professional diner. Stacey may be reached at retirelangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.