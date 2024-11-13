A Taste of Grace | Nov. 14, 2024

From groaning to glory – part three

OPINION —

In the past two weeks, we’ve looked at Romans 8:18-25 and seen how humanity and the earth (Paul speaks of it as “creation”) are intertwined by virtue of their origin, their sharing of the redemptive curse, and their destiny. This concluding piece will focus on our coming glory and the hope it gives us.

Redeemed humanity and creation are waiting for the freedom and glory of the resurrection. Creation was “subjected to frustration” (v. 20), as humanity was, “in hope” (v. 21) that it “will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God” (v. 21). We are moving on parallel tracks and those tracks lead to freedom and glory!

God is making all things new. He started with Jesus and His resurrection. It continues with those who become a new creation by being born again of water and Spirit (John 3:3-5; 2 Corinthians 5:17). It is moving toward a third act when creation and humanity will be liberated into full and final freedom and glory.

This is the context for understanding v. 18. When Paul says, “Our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us,” he is not minimizing or trivializing the sufferings experienced by anyone at any time, he’s making a comparison. Furthermore, if the suffering he speaks of is diluted in any way, then so is the glory he is speaking about. Therefore, a proper reading of the text requires us to take an unblinking look at suffering so we can understand that as horrific and terrible as it has been at times, it doesn’t begin to compare with the glory that is coming. That is saying something!

Our deepest groanings will be lost in the greatest of glory. I’m glad God said these words through someone like Paul who had was well acquainted with suffering. You remember that God had told Ananias, “I will show him how much he must suffer for My Name” (Acts 9:19). And Paul did suffer (2 Corinthians 11:22-27)! There were undoubtedly some at Rome hearing these words who in a few years, would suffer under Nero. Paul wanted them and us to know that our deepest groanings will be lost in the greatest of glory. It is a glory that all creation is moving toward.

This gives us the greatest of hope. I don’t think it’s difficult to see that hope is a something we are in desperate need of. Most people hope as far as they can see. That works great on mountain tops and sunny days. When some bad weather moves in or we’re down in the valley, not so much. We need a hope that shines in the darkest of nights, that warms our hearts, lifts our spirits and lights our way. That is the hope Paul was talking about. It is how the church survived Nero, Domitian and how it lives today.

Bruce Green has written an entry level book on Revelation called The Thrill of Hope. It is available through Amazon.