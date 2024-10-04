On the Mark | Oct. 3, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika (5-1, R 2-1) beat Pike Road 31-20 last Friday in Montgomery in its second toughest game of the season. Coached by Granger Shook, The Patriot’s game plan was obvious from the beginning — Stop the Bulldog’s running game by putting five and six players on the defensive line and take advantage of every opportunity to slow down the running game. The Patriots took advantage of a turnover and on onside kick. In the end, Opelika’s Bryan Moore had his team ready for the challenge, notching his fifth win of the season.

Offensively, Opelika gained 260 yards on 50 plays, 88 yards passing, 172 yards rushing for an average of 5.2 yards per play. Quarterback Colby Key was nine of 15 for 88 yards, Calvin Hughley gained 77 yards on 17 rushes and scored two TD’s, Jamari Miller gained 51 yards on thre carries and added 24 yards receiving, Javari Johnson added 24 yards rushing and a TD on four carries and WR Brody Jones caught four passes for 46 yards.

The Dog defense allowed 14 points in the second quarter, but only yielded six points in the second half and scored a a defensive touchdown after Tyrese Pitts returned an interception 33yards for a score.

Opelika’s placekicker, Reese Beasley, made all four PAT and nailed a 31-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs have four straight region games remaining on the schedule that will decide their playoff aspirations: They have two home games, Oct. 11 against Enterprise (3-2, R 1-2) and Oct. 18 vs. Central (6-0, R 3-0) at Bulldog Stadium and two road games, Oct. 4 at Dothan (2-3, R 0-3) and Oct. 24 vs Carver (5-0, R 3-0) at Crampton Bowl.

OHS has the ability to win the final four regular season games but can lose all four just as easy. The Dogs must play extremely well Friday against Dothan at Rip Hewes Stadium in order to win. The Wolves lost to Enterprise 28-21, Central 42-35, Dothan was at the Red Devil 1-yard line when time expired and they lost to Carver 35-28 two weeks ago.

Dothan beat two out of state teams; Chiles (Fl) 27-7 on Aug. 23 and at Monroe, Georgia, 49-27. The Wolves were open last Friday, allowing them extra time to prepare for the Dogs and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Opelika is 0-2 verses the “new” Dothan High School after Northview and Dothan combined. Prior to consolidating the two high schools, OHS dominated Dothan, winning 13 out of 15 games. Regardless of prior games, Opelika needs to win this game in order to earn a playoff berth instead of depending on another region team to win.

Moore has orchestrated a phenomenal start to the season, relying on his offensive and defensive lines to control the lines of scrimmage. This opened up the running game and allow sophomore QB Colby Key to gain confidence prior to playing the final four regular season games and hopefully playoffs games. Take away a seven point loss to rival AHS after holding a seven point lead in the fourth quarter, Moore’s plan has worked to perfection.

The Dogs are in position to make an unprecedented run and make the Class 7A football playoffs for the first time in school history.

You can listen to the OHS vs Dothan football game on your home for Opelika Athletics, iHeartRadio’s WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. You can also listen online at kickerfm.com and on the free iheartradio app on your smartphone. The “Voice of the Dogs”, Van Riggs will get things started with the “Bulldog Tailgate Show presented by Opelika Environmental Services “ at 6 p.m., followed by Moore’s pre-game show and then LIVE to the stadium at 6:45 p.m. to prepare you for the kickoff set for 7 p.m.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.