Smith announces run for Opelika mayor

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith announced today that he will run for Mayor of Opelika in 2025.

Smith was born and raised in Opelika. He said he believes in faith, family and service and has spent most of his adult life serving the Opelika community. Since 2004, he has been a member of the Opelika City Council and has served as council president for the past 16 years.

“Opelika is the place I have called home all my life,” said Smith. “It is the place that I chose to raise my kids. I love Opelika, and serving this community has been a privilege. After speaking with my family, I have decided to run for mayor. During my time on the City Council, Opelika has made significant progress, and I believe I have the experience and knowledge to keep that momentum going.”

During Smith’s tenure on the city council, Opelika added more than 5,000 new jobs, attracted more than $2 billion in capital investments, and saw a 25% reduction in overall crime. Since 2006, the total value of housing construction has exceeded $1 billion, and the city has prioritized beautification efforts to improve citizens’ quality of life.

As mayor, Smith said he will continue focusing on improving economic development, infrastructure, public safety, housing growth and community development. If elected, Smith said he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mayor’s office and provide a steady hand and leadership for the Opelika community.

Over the years, he has served as president of the United Way of Lee County, Leadership Lee County, Opelika Jaycees, Opelika Kiwanis, Main Street Inc. and Opelika Dixie Youth Baseball. He has served as chairman of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Envision Opelika, Camp ASSCA and the Achievement Center of Lee County. Smith also helped organize the East Alabama Miracle League and has played a significant role in various other organizations, including the Lee County Youth Development Center.

He has been married to his lovely wife, Dawn, for 43 years. They have two children, Ashley and Edward, and five grandchildren. They attend Opelika First Baptist Church, where he has previously served as church treasurer.

To learn more about Smith and his campaign, please visit www.eddieforopelika.com.