On the Mark | Sept. 26, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika (4-1, R 2-1) beat Smiths Station (0-5) 50-0, last Friday night at Bulldog Stadium on Homecoming. The Dogs piled up the points and yards; gaining 398 total yards, 154 passing yards and 224 yards rushing while the defense kept the Panthers off the scoreboard.

Calvin Hughley continues to dominate the running game, scoring two TD’s on runs of 12 and 22 yards. Jordan Waits rushed for 54 yards while Tommy Johnson and CJ Pink scored rushing TD’s.

Quarterback Colby Key was 10 of 14 for 154 yards, two TD’s and one interception. CJ Sankey was one-of-one for 15 yards. Receiving, Qyez Johnson caught three passes for 51 yards, Jamari Miller caught three passes for 58-yards, Brodie Jones caught two passes for 27 yards, Jalynn Wahington had 18 yards receiving and Dru Gaglian gained 14 yards on one catch.

The Dogs scored on every possession in the first, except for one interception.

Opelika travels to Pike Road for a non-region game Friday night at 7 p.m. This is the first meeting between PRHS and OHS. The Patriots, coached by Granger Shook, has an Opelika connection with staff; former Opelika QB, assistant coach and offensive coordinator Jonathan Chandler for PRHS.

Pike Road (3-2) lost their first two games to 7A opponents; Prattville (41-37) and Enterprise (24-6). The Patriots have won the last three games in a row: Rehobeth (49-19), Wetumpka (17-12) and Percy Julian (39-35).

The two teams put points on the board: PHS has scored 139 points, and Opelika has scored 199 points, but Opelika has only allowed 61 points compared to Pike Road’s 131 points allowed.

I look for OHS to continue winning Friday night. Pike Road is a good team, program and coach Shook does well with his team, but Opelika is too good, the offensive and defensive lines are as big as I’ve seen at Opelika, in my 45 plus years of watching Opelika football. The skill players are improving, special teams are making progress along with the defense.

This is the last non region game on the schedule. Opelika’s final four regular season games will determine the Bulldogs playoff fate. It is worth noting, Opelika has not made the Class 7A football playoffs since moving into 7A in 2022. Oct. 4 at Dothan, Oct. 11 vs Enterprise (home), Oct. 18 at Central and Thursday, Oct. 24 against Carver in the Crampton Bowl.

Fans attending the OHS/Pike Road football game are encouraged to buy tickets at gofan.co and arrive early due to the small seating capacity at Pike Road Stadium. Opelika fans should be prepared to stand around the fence or sit in lawn chairs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game on WKKR 97.7 KICKER FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio app presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Coverage begins with the Opelika Environmental Services tailgate Show at 6 p.m., followed by a pre-game show from Pike Road with Van Riggs and his crew.

FALL OHS TIDBITS

OHS flag varsity football team lost 25-0 to Vestavia Hills but beat Mountain Brook 42-0 last week. The JV flag team beat AHS 12-6.

The OHS JV Volleyball team lost to Benjamin Russell 2-0, but the varsity won 3-1.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.